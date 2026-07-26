Lexington Draws FC Tulsa, 0-0, in Chippy Affair on the Road
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club and FC Tulsa played to a 0-0 draw Saturday night to make it five unbeaten matches in Lexington's last six matches.
One word defined the match - physicality.
The two clubs combined for 31 fouls, the most in any LSC match this season. The Greens were shown six yellow cards on the night, while their counterpart received four.
Lexington dictated play throughout the first half. The Greens controlled nearly 70% of the ball through the first half and led Tulsa in shots (7-6) and touches in the opposition's box (10-8). The script flipped, however, in the second period when Lexington was forced to defend for the initial 30 minutes.
The Lexington attack resurrected in the final 10 minutes of the match when a Tarik Scott shot hammered against the crossbar, followed by two near-headers from his brother Malik Henry-Scott and Javain Brown.
Tempers flared at the end of the match and past the final whistle, setting the stage for a rematch at the Stables on October 9.
GOALS
N/A
LINEUPS
LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue (75' Milo Yosef), Blaine Ferri (75' Arturo Ordóñez), Aaron Molloy, Marcus Epps (63' Joe Hafferty), Nick Firmino (57' Tarik Scott), Braudílio Rodrigues, Phillip Goodrum (63' Malik Henry-Scott)
TUL: Dane Jacomen, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Joel Sangwa (64' Delentz Pierre), Lucas Stauffer, Ian (82' Alonzo Clarke), Kalil ElMedkhar (64' Arquímides Ordóñez), Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Bailey Sparks (82' Giordano Colli), Logan Dorsey (77' Stefan Lukic)
UP NEXT
It is LSC Brewfest at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 1, when the Greens host Monterey Bay FC. More than 10 breweries from across Kentucky will be in attendance for fans to enjoy ahead of the 7 p.m. ET kickoff.
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