FC Tulsa Record Second Straight Shutout at ONEOK Field

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - A strong defensive effort from FC Tulsa earned them a second consecutive home shutout and a point against Lexington SC in a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Things were very physical early on with seven yellow cards being handed out in the first half with four for the hosts. Both teams created some promising attacking chances but couldn't capitalize as the scoresheet remained empty at the break.

Tulsa looked the more aggressive side out of the locker room but were unable to find a breakthrough. The visitors responded with their own flurry to finish things out, but two key saves from goalkeeper Dane Jacomen were enough to see the Scissortails keep their second straight clean sheet.

"Our defensive focus over the last few weeks was where it needs to be," forward Stefan Lukic said. "We are a good defensive team. That's our identity, and we take great pride that everyone defends, even the players up front. The part that's missing right now is scoring goals, and I'm sure it will come. We need to stick to the process, analyze and see where we can get better and then do it."

This was Jacomen's second clean sheet of the regular season and third in 2026 across all competitions as Tulsa have still not allowed a goal against Lexington in three total matches. Defender Joel Sangwa impressed in his first start for the club, and forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez made his FC Tulsa debut off the bench in the 64th minute.

"I think tonight was a hard fought match by both teams," head coach Luke Spencer said. "It was tough in this heat, so it was a lot of stop and start, difficult for either team to get a flow. We're a physical team, and we know that, but the game comes down to challenges and duels a lot of the time. We try to come out on top in those, so that's not changing. That's who we are, and we'll look to carry that on."

FC Tulsa hits the road for a rematch of last year's USL Championship Final as they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with a club watch party going on at Elgin Park Brewery.

"Defensively, this is great for us to build on," defender Lucas Stauffer said. "We saw Pittsburgh in the final last year, and it was a fantastic game. They've put together a good season so far, so I think fans can look forward to a good matchup."

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, August 5 as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 0:0 Lexington SC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, July 25, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

-

N/A

MISCONDUCT

-

TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow) 5' -

LEX - Phillip Goodrum (Yellow) 5' -

TUL - Logan Dorsey (Yellow) 11' -

LEX - Nick Firmino (Yellow) 16' -

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 30' -

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 30' -

LEX - Xavier Zengue (Yellow) 37' -

TUL - Luke Spencer (Yellow) 53' -

LEX - Tarik Scott (Yellow) 67' -

LEX - Malik Henry-Scott (Yellow) 84' -

LEX - Aaron Molloy (Yellow) 90'+3'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko-C, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Alonzo Clarke 82'); Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Jeorgio Kocevski, Joel Sangwa (Delentz Pierre 64'); Kalil ElMedkhar (Arquímides Ordóñez 64'), Logan Dorsey (Stefan Lukic 77'), Bailey Sparks (Giordano Colli 82')

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Zion Siranga, Nelson Pierre

Lexington SC (4-2-3-1) - Oliver Semmle; Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue (Milo Yosef 75'); Aaron Molloy-C, Blaine Ferri (Arturo Ordóñez 75'); Marcus Epps (Joseph Hafferty 63'), Braudilio Rodrigues, Nick Firmino (Tarik Scott 57'); Phillip Goodrum (Malik Henry-Scott 63')

Subs Not Used: Garrett Adams, Brooks Thompson

MATCH STATS: TUL | LEX

GOALS: 0|0 ASSISTS: 0|0 POSSESSION: 38|62 SHOTS: 13|10 SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|1 SAVES: 2|2 FOULS: 13|18 OFFSIDES: 1|0 CORNERS: 6|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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