FC Tulsa Earn Hardfought Victory in USL Championship Final Rematch

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release









FC Tulsa forward Logan Dorsey vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

(FC Tulsa, Credit: Chris Cowger) FC Tulsa forward Logan Dorsey vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC(FC Tulsa, Credit: Chris Cowger)

TULSA, Okla. - Forward Logan Dorsey 's long-range effort in the 13th minute proved to be the difference as FC Tulsa logged a 1-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday night at F.N.B. Stadium in a rematch of last season's USL Championship Final.

The Scissortails threatened early with a spree of chances and hit paydirt in the 13th minute as Dorsey connected from outside the box to put Tulsa in front. A few more shots just missed the target as Tulsa controlled the flow of the match going into the break.

The hosts made some more noise in the second half with 64 percent of the possession but struggled to create any serious attacking opportunities. The closest they came was on a stoppage time header that went just wide of the right post, but nothing got past goalkeeper Dane Jacomen who earned his third consecutive clean sheet.

Dorsey's finish was his second for Tulsa in league play this season and third across all competitions while midfielder Jamie Webber 's assist was his fourth and seventh in those two categories, respectively. Forward Arquímides Ordóñez recorded his first career start tonight in a Tulsa kit while defender Owen Damm made his return to the pitch in the second half in his first appearance since May 16 at Corpus Christi FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Tonight's victory propels FC Tulsa into third place in the Western Conference with a match in hand on the two clubs ahead of them. The Scissortails' back line has held opponents scoreless for its last 300 minutes in the regular season with attacking momentum also starting to pick up as the year progresses.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, August 5 as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0:1 FC Tulsa | F.N.B. Stadium | Wednesday, July 29, 2026

SCORING

TUL - Logan Dorsey 13' (Jamie Webber)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow) 31'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko-C (Alonzo Clarke 82'), Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Delentz Pierre 64') ; Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Jeorgio Kocevski (Giordano Colli 83'), Joel Sangwa (Owen Damm 74'); A rquímides Ordóñez, Logan Dorsey, Bailey Sparks (Kalil ElMedkhar 64')

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Stefan Lukic

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (4-2-3-1) - Nico Campuzano; Junior Etou, Illal Osumanu (Lasse Kelp 77'), Owen Mikoy, Perrin Barnes (Yu Tsukanome 65') ; Jackson Wälti, Danny Griffin; Charles Ahl, Sam Bassett (Max Viera 65'), Robbie Mertz (Eliot Goldthorp 45') ; Trevor Amann (Albert Dikwa 45')

Subs Not Used: Victor Souza, Mike Sheridan, Aldair Flowers

MATCH STATS: TUL | PIT

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 44|56

SHOTS: 11|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|1

SAVES: 1|3

FOULS: 12|10

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 4|1

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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