LouCity Adds Teenage Forward Conley on Academy Contract

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC has signed forward Cooper Conley to a USL Academy contract.

The contract allows Conley, 19, to train with and compete for LouCity's first team while also maintaining his eligibility for a future NCAA career. Conley is available for selection in Wednesday's game against Birmingham Legion FC.

A 6-foot-4 forward, Conley made his senior LouCity debut in Saturday's friendly with Trinidad and Tobago, playing 10 minutes off the bench, finishing with two shots.

From Woodinville, Wash., Conley joined the LouCity Academy this summer, playing with both the USL Academy League squad and the USL League Two development team before earning the opportunity with the senior team.

Conley scored four goals and tallied one assist in two starts with the Academy League team, while also scoring once over two starts in League Two.

At Woodinville High School, located in a King County suburb of Seattle, Wash., Conley was the 2025 Gatorade High School Player of the Year and KingCo Offensive Player of the Year. He scored 41 goals that season, leading the Woodinville Falcons to the 2025 Class 4A State Championship.

Over his prep career, Conley scored 80 goals and registered 29 assists with Woodinville, earning three first-team all-league nods.

At the club level with Eastside FC, he earned multiple first-team ECNL selections and won the 2021 ECNL National Championship.

He is committed to play at the University of Notre Dame in 2027.

He becomes the second player on the Louisville City roster on a USL Academy contract, joining Thomas Weinrich.

LouCity has utilized the USL Academy mechanism with several players over the years. Notably, Brandon Dayes played for LouCity in 2025 on a USL Academy deal before signing a professional contract with the club ahead of this season.







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