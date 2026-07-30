Tulsa Tops Hounds in Rematch of 2025 Final
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - An early goal by FC Tulsa's Logan Dorsey was the difference in the match, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds suffered a second straight 1-0 defeat by falling in a rematch of last season's USL Championship Final tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.
Despite holding 56 percent of possession, the Hounds (7-8-2) were unable to break down the back five of Tulsa (7-4-5), which is now riding a streak of three consecutive shutouts in the league. It is the first time in 2026 the Hounds have lost consecutive league matches.
First half
Tulsa showed its danger on the counter from the early moments of the match, and Bailey Sparks had an early chance when he circled Hounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano after receiving the ball between defenders, but his touch carried the ball too wide and out for a goal kick.
Dorsey put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute after Jamie Webber won a header from a Hounds throw-in near midfield. The ball bounced forward for Dorsey, who had defenders around him but found room to shoot from 25 yards out and placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the net.
The lead nearly doubled five minutes later, when Webber struck the left post with his own shot from outside of the box. Campuzano then came up with the best of his three saves by cutting off the angle to deny Dorsey in a 1-on-1 situation in the 27th minute.
Second half
The Hounds sprung to life early after the break, and Jackson Walti nearly unlocked the Tulsa defense with a well-weighted through ball to Charles Ahl. Ahl touched the ball around charging Tulsa goalkeeper Dane Jacomen - the former Hounds Academy player - but he was unable to keep it in play or turn it to the front of goal from the left.
Continuing to press for an equalizer, Ahl sent a dangerous cross in from the right side in the 66th minute. Junior Etou elevated to meet the pass, but his contested header went wide.
Webber tried an ambitious effort a minute later, missing high from midfield while trying to catch Campuzano off his line. Eliot Goldthorp then came close with a chip of his own, as his curling ball from the left side had to be pushed off the crossbar by Jacomen.
The Hounds came close one more time, late into seven minutes of stoppage time. Max Viera drove the ball toward the front of goal from the right side, and Yu Tsukanome, making his Hounds debut on loan from the Seattle Sounders, was up to win the header but put it just wide at the near post.
Modelo Man of the Match
Jackson Walti turned in an active 90 minutes in the middle, connecting on 50 of 63 passes, both tops on the team. He also had a chance created, two successful dribbles and won 6 of 9 duels, including 3 of 4 tackles.
What's next?
The Hounds head back on the road for only the second time since the start of July when they travel to face Oakland Roots SC (5-6-6) in a 10 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Aug. 1. It is the second straight year the Hounds will play at the famed Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, having taken a 2-0 victory there last September.
Riverhounds SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Nico Campuzano; Junior Etou, Illal Osumanu (Lasse Kelp 77'), Owen Mikoy, Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 65'); Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin; Charles Ahl, Sam Bassett (Yu Tsukanome 65'), Robbie Mertz (Eliot Goldthorp 46'); Trevor Amann (Albert Dikwa 46')
FC Tulsa lineup (5-4-1) - Dane Jacomen; Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Alonzo Clarke 82'), Ian (Delenz Pierre 64'), Joel Sangwa (Owen Damm 74'); Arquímides Ordóñez, Jeorgio Kocevski (Giordano Colli 82'), Jamie Webber, Bailey Sparks (Kalil ElMedkhar 64'); Logan Dorsey
Scoring summary
TUL - Logan Dorsey 13' (Jamie Webber)
Discipline summary
TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko 31' (caution - reckless foul)
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