Switchbacks FC Announce Loan of Levonte Johnson to Forge FC

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the club has loaned Levonte Johnson to Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League. Per league policy, the details of the loan will not be made public and remain pending league and federation approval.

Over his two seasons with the club, Johnson has made 37 appearances, totaling 1,483 minutes played. He has scored one goal, added one assist, and won 80% of his tackles.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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