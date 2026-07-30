Hugo Bacharach Named to USL Championship Week 21 Team of the Week

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that defender Hugo Bacharach has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 21. The Spaniard played a crucial role in Rhode Island FC's first-ever regular-season victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on July 25, putting in an impressive performance on both ends of the ball to shut out the defending champions and earn RIFC's second-straight victory.

In a complete 90-minute shift, Bacharach won a team-high 19 duels, including 13 of his 16 aerial duels. And the defensive end, Bacharach led the squad with three of four tackles won and three fouls won while tallying five clearances. Bacharach, who has missed just one game in the 2026 regular season, has played the entire 90 minutes in his last four games for the Ocean State club.

The selection marks the first weekly honor of the 2026 season for Bacharach, and the second of his Rhode Island FC career. Bacharach is Rhode Island FC's 12th selection to the league's best eleven through Week 21 of the 2026 regular season:

2026 USL Championship Regular Season: Team of the Week Selections

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 3/17/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week (Bench)

3 3/24/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

5 4/7/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

8/9 5/5/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week (Bench)

12 5/26/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

19/20 7/21/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

19/20 7/21/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

21 7/29/26 Hugo Bacharach Team of the Week

Up next, Rhode Island will conclude its two-game road trip when it travels to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. It will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 8 when it takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for a rematch of the 2024 USL Championship Final. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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