New Web Series "Where We Stand" Brings Detroit City FC's AlumniFi Field Journey to Life

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit City FC (DCFC), in collaboration with Uncommon Heights Productions, has launched "Where We Stand", a new monthly storytelling series dedicated to the people, perspectives, and purpose behind the club's future home, AlumniFi Field.

Each installment of this series will highlight different figures connected to the club and culture of Detroit City FC, offering insight into how this next phase resonates across the locker room, the front office, the stands, and the city. By focusing on personal stories, "Where We Stand" aims to connect the physical development of a new stadium with the human elements that make it meaningful.

The series first installment "Where We Stand: On Dreams" was released on Detroit City FC's YouTube channel and social platforms in late July.

The film centers on captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, whose journey with Detroit City FC reflects both the growth of the club and the significance of laying down permanent roots for young families. His perspective captures the emotional and cultural weight of building something lasting, not just for the current squad, but for generations of supporters to come.

More than a construction project, this development represents a defining chapter in Detroit City FC's ongoing story: one rooted in community, identity, and long-term vision. Throughout "Where We Stand," viewers will gain a closer look at the individuals whose voices and experiences are helping shape what comes next.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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