Rhode Island FC Adds Fourth Fireworks Show to 2026 Postgame Fireworks Series, Presented by Rhode Island Energy

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has added a fourth postgame fireworks show to its second-annual postgame fireworks series, presented by Rhode Island Energy. The Ocean State club will return the fan-favorite Pawtucket tradition following its September 19 game vs. Miami FC, in addition to its originally-scheduled Folklore Night fireworks show on Aug. 22.

Fans looking to get in on the action can purchase single-game tickets here for the fireworks series games and the entire 2026 season at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Launched in 2025, RIFC's postgame fireworks series is inspired by one of the most beloved traditions started by the Pawtucket Red Sox. For the second-straight year, the Ocean State club has continued to bring the magic of fireworks back to Pawtucket, highlighting an action-packed Summer of Soccer.

The excitement began on June 6, when RIFC hosted its annual Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy. The dominant 3-0 win concluded with a sellout crowd watching on as fireworks lit up the sky over the Seekonk River. One month later, RIFC faced Orange County SC for its third-annual Independence Day game on July 4, where it hosted the City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show for the second-straight season.

The excitement will continue on Aug. 22, when the Ocean State club returns one of its most popular themes during its second-annual Folklore Night, paying homage to one of the Ocean State's most famous artists. Introduced in 2025, Folklore Night will pay tribute to all-things Taylor Swift, including Taylor Swift-inspired festivities, music and merch, including the Folklore Night ticket and merch pack. To cap it all off, the postgame fireworks show will be set to Taylor Swift's hit music.

Back by popular demand, the quartet of fireworks shows will conclude with RIFC's newest postgame spectacular on Sept. 19, when the Ocean State club hosts Miami FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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