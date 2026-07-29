Match Preview: Charleston Battery vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7:30 PM

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men travel to South Carolina for the first time to take on one of the historic clubs in the USL Championship, the Charleston Battery. The match takes place on August 1st at 7:30 PM ET, streaming on ESPN+.

Charleston previously visited Maimonides Park back in April and Brooklyn FC came away with a statement 3-0 victory. Charleston controlled much of the possession with 71% but Brooklyn had the better chances, and forward Markus Anderson was critical that night, contributing with a goal and two assists.

Brooklyn's last match was at home against San Antonio FC, a narrow 1-0 loss where Brooklyn again showed they could compete with some of the best teams in the league, but were unable to find an equalizer. Their positive run of form came to an end with this result and they will be looking to bounce back on the road.

Charleston currently sit second place in the Eastern Conference, but have been going through a poor run of form recently. They are coming off of their own loss to a Western Conference opponent, a 2-1 defeat to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks last weekend. After a dominant start to the summer portion of the season, the Battery are now winless in their last three USL Championship matches. Charleston are a strong attacking team, scoring the most goals in the USL Championship with 32 across their 17 games and averaging the most possession per match, 55.9%. Their team creates a lot of chances, with two players in the top ten in the league, defender Nathan Messer with 32 and midfielder Jeremy Kelly with 30. Another player to keep an eye on is forward Colton Swan who is their top scorer with seven goals and was part of the US U20 squad the past week.

Brooklyn will be looking to make another statement when travelling this weekend and return to winning ways after beating the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on the road earlier this season. Markus Anderson had a red hot start to the campaign and made a real impact off the bench against San Antonio, helping the team gain more control in that match and led the attack. His pace and strength will be important in a match where Brooklyn will look to score on the break as Charleston controls much of the possession. Forward JC Obregon also has been in good form recently, with two goals and an assist in his last four matches in all competitions. Brooklyn's defense will need to be strong in this contest, currently second in the league in clearances with 29.3 and fourth in tackles per match with 14.3. Since coming into the starting lineup, defender Callum Frogson has made a strong impact on this team, averaging two interceptions per match and almost 4.5 clearances.

Looking ahead, Brooklyn FC will be at home again on August 8th to take on Birmingham Legion FC at 7 PM ET. They will then travel to take on the Las Vegas Lights on August 15th. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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