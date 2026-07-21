Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC: Your Guide to the July 25 Match at Maimonides Park

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - The World Cup may be over, but New York City's summer of soccer rolls on when the Brooklyn FC Men return to Maimonides Park for a home match against San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

For New Yorkers who spent the past month watching the world's best teams, gathering at watch parties at Threes Brewing and other soccer bars in Brooklyn, this weekend's BKFC match is the first step toward carrying that energy forward. Instead of waiting for another international tournament, get yourself to Coney Island and experience the world's game, the Brooklyn way.

The July 25 match brings Brooklyn FC up against one of the Western Conference's leading clubs. San Antonio FC enters the second half of the season firmly in the playoff picture, making the matchup an important test as Brooklyn continues its inaugural USL Championship campaign. With the regular-season race taking shape and every point becoming more valuable, the meeting at Maimonides Park gives Brooklyn an opportunity to strengthen its position at home.

The evening will also serve as Volunteer Appreciation Night in partnership with NYC Service, honoring the New Yorkers who give their time to support their neighbors and strengthen communities across the city.

Brooklyn FC is providing tickets to volunteers from across the borough and hosting a Volunteer Fair on the Maimonides Park concourse. Before kickoff, fans can stop by tables set up by local organizations, talk to representatives, pick up information and learn about ways to get involved. Organizations participating in the fair include 9/11 Day, Council of Peoples Organization, Grassroots Grocery, NYC H2O, The Opportunity Hub, Parent Child Relationship Association and Shorefront Jewish Community Council.

Laura Rog, New York City's chief service officer, will also be recognized on the field and score the "Ceremonial Goal" before the match. In her role with NYC Service, Rog leads efforts to connect New Yorkers with opportunities to volunteer and contribute to their communities.

Volunteer Appreciation Night reflects the same sense of local connection that defines Brooklyn FC. The match brings together supporters, community organizations and volunteers for an evening that recognizes the people working throughout the city while giving fans another reason to gather around the game.

Located at 1904 Surf Avenue, Maimonides Park places Brooklyn FC in the center of Coney Island, just steps from the beach, boardwalk and amusement district. The setting makes it easy to turn the July 25 match into a full afternoon or evening by the water.

Fans arriving early can walk the Riegelmann Boardwalk, spend time on the beach or visit nearby Coney Island landmarks before heading into the stadium. Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park offer rides and classic midway attractions, while the New York Aquarium sits farther east along the boardwalk. Restaurants, bars and casual food options can also be found throughout the neighborhood.

Maimonides Park is approximately four blocks west of the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, which is served by the D, F, N and Q trains. After exiting toward Surf Avenue, fans can walk west along Surf Avenue or the boardwalk to reach the stadium. The B36 bus stops directly outside Maimonides Park, while the B64, B68, B74 and B82 stop nearby. Fans should check the MTA website for planned service changes before leaving home.

Once inside, supporters will experience a venue unlike a traditional soccer stadium. Maimonides Park sits beside the boardwalk with the Atlantic Ocean nearby and the rides and lights of Coney Island rising beyond the stadium. Its compact layout keeps fans close to the field and creates an intimate atmosphere for Brooklyn FC home matches.

Tickets for Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC are available now through SeatGeek. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance and arrive early to explore the Volunteer Fair before kickoff.

The World Cup will leave New York with no shortage of memorable soccer moments. On July 25, Brooklyn has an opportunity to create the next one at home.

Brooklyn FC hosts San Antonio FC at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 25 at Maimonides Park. Get your tickets and join the club in Coney Island for Volunteer Appreciation Night, a summer evening by the boardwalk and another important chapter in Brooklyn FC's inaugural USL Championship season.

FAQs

When is the Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC match?

Brooklyn FC will host San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET at Maimonides Park.

Where is Maimonides Park?

Maimonides Park is located at 1904 Surf Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn, near the beach, boardwalk and amusement district.

How do I get to Maimonides Park by subway?

Take the D, F, N or Q train to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. From the station, Maimonides Park is approximately four blocks west along Surf Avenue. Check the MTA website for service changes before traveling.

What is Volunteer Appreciation Night?

Presented in partnership with NYC Service, Volunteer Appreciation Night honors people who give their time to support communities across New York City. The event will include tickets for volunteers and a Volunteer Fair where fans can meet local nonprofits and learn how to get involved.

How can I buy Brooklyn FC tickets for the July 25 match?

Tickets for Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC are available through SeatGeek, Brooklyn FC's official ticketing platform. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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