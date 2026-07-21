McNamara, Obregón Jr. Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Recognition for Week 19/20
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's midfielder Tommy McNamara has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20, with forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón Jr. earning a place on the bench. Both featured in Brooklyn's 2-2 comeback draw at Sporting JAX on Saturday, July 18.
McNamara earned his first Team of the Week selection after a standout night at Hodges Stadium. With Brooklyn trailing 2-0, the midfielder set up the comeback with a headed assist and then scored his first goal for Brooklyn FC, converting a 75th-minute penalty to level the match. He completed 90.6 percent of his passes, created two chances and won seven of his duels.
Obregón lit the spark that made the result possible. He pulled a goal back in the 57th minute, rising to meet McNamara's header and finishing from the center of the box. The goal was his fourth across all competitions this season, adding to two goals in Brooklyn's USL Cup campaign and one in league play. The forward has had a strong season, earning his second USL Championship Team of the Week recognition after making the Week 1 starting XI in March, plus a USL Cup Team of the Round bench nod and the Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round for Round 4.
Brooklyn FC Men return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 25, to host San Antonio FC (7:00 PM ET) for Volunteer Appreciation Night. In partnership with NYC Service, the club will host a Volunteer Fair on the concourse, giving fans a chance to meet Brooklyn nonprofits and the people who power them. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.
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