Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs San Antonio FC: Saturday, 7 PM

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men are back at home this weekend, returning to Maimonides Park to play San Antonio FC for the first time in club history. The match takes place on July 25th at 7 PM ET, streaming on ESPN+.

Brooklyn are coming off of their second draw of the season with Sporting JAX. Although they fell behind by two goals in the first half, Brooklyn fought back with goals from two veterans, Tommy McNamara and JC Obregon who were both named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. This result continues a more positive run of form for the club, with only one loss in its last seven matches in all competitions, dating back to the end of May.

For San Antonio, this contest will be their first trip to the East Coast this season. They are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, now sitting in second place just three points back of the number one seed, but their last result was a 2-1 home loss to the Las Vegas Lights. San Antonio has a very experienced squad that includes multiple players with over 100 USL Championship appearances. This includes defenders Alex Crognale, Danny Barbir and Mitchell Taintor, who has the third most minutes played in the league's history. In attack, a big player to keep an eye on will be Mexican midfielder Jorge Hernandez. At the moment, he is tied for the most assists in the league this season with six while also scoring five goals himself. In just four USL Championship seasons with San Antonio, he already has the ninth most assists in league history with 41.

Brooklyn's form has been helped by the return of important players like defenders Ryan McLaughlin, So Nishikawa and midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi who all came back into the starting XI in the last few weeks after dealing with different injuries. The goals have also been spread out more amongst the squad. Forward JC Obregon has now scored two weeks in a row, including a free kick that won Goal of the Round. Midfielder and captain Tommy McNamara also scored and assisted last week, both firsts in his Brooklyn career. As always, forward Markus Anderson and midfielder CJ Olney Jr will be ones to watch as the club's leading top goalscorer and assister respectively. Brooklyn will also welcome the return of forward Stefan Stojanovic, who was out last week to serve a red card suspension. The defense is still looking to improve this season, the club is currently averaging 1.7 goals conceded per match, the third most in the USL Championship. However, there have been plenty of signs of improvement for Coach Marlon LeBlanc's side and he will be hoping Brooklyn continues this with a positive result at home against San Antonio FC.

The USL Championship season continues next week with Brooklyn FC travelling to take on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Charleston Battery, on August 1st at 7:30 PM ET. They will return home to Maimonides Park the following week to face Birmingham Legion on August 8th at 7 PM ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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