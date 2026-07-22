El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Zyen Jones

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today the signing of forward Zyen Jones, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

"Zyen Jones is a player who brings both International and domestic professional experience that will contribute to our team immediately," said Head Coach Junior Gonzalez. "He is a dynamic attacking player that can play across all front-line positions, with the ability to play between the defensive lines, along with the ability to test the opponent's defensive backline with unbalancing actions directly at goal. He is another positive addition to our roster that fits into the positive culture we continue to strive to improve daily."

Jones arrives in El Paso after spending the last three seasons in Slovakia with FK Košice and KFC Komárno. During his time with FK Košice, he made 56 appearances while tallying eight goals and six assists.

The move marks Jones' second stint in the USL Championship after previously featuring for Charlotte Independence during the 2019 season, where he made 13 appearances.

Jones also brings international experience at the youth level, representing the United States U-17 Men's National Team. Across the 2016 and 2017 international seasons, he made 10 appearances while recording two goals and one assist.

As of this addition, El Paso's 2026 roster is as follows:

Goalkeeper (2): Sebastian Mora-Mora, Abraham Romero

Defender (9): Tony Alfaro, Nicolás Cardona, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (7): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Cristo Fernández, Daniel Gomez, Alex Mendez, Carl Sainté, Gabi Torres

Forward (6): Diego Abitia, Beto Avila, Zyen Jones, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Rubio Rubín







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