Hot Dog What a Deal - New Mexico United and New Mexico Beef Council Team up for Hot Dog Ticket Package

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the New Mexico Beef Council are excited to team up for a ticket deal to make fans feel like real winners. For just $39.99+ tax you can get two berm tickets and two hotdogs for New Mexico United's August 1st match up against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. This deal is very limited so head click on the link here to purchase your Hot Dog package.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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