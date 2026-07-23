Hot Dog What a Deal - New Mexico United and New Mexico Beef Council Team up for Hot Dog Ticket Package
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the New Mexico Beef Council are excited to team up for a ticket deal to make fans feel like real winners. For just $39.99+ tax you can get two berm tickets and two hotdogs for New Mexico United's August 1st match up against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. This deal is very limited so head click on the link here to purchase your Hot Dog package.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026
- Hot Dog What a Deal - New Mexico United and New Mexico Beef Council Team up for Hot Dog Ticket Package - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Christmas in July' for July 25 Match - FC Tulsa
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: July 25, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Le Rouge Eye Another Home Win against Visiting Las Vegas - Detroit City FC
- Integris Hosts Financial Literacy Class for MBFC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs San Antonio FC: Saturday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Miami FC Names Octavio Zambrano General Manager - Miami FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Zyen Jones - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Detroit City FC: Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at Detroit City FC: Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Hot Dog What a Deal - New Mexico United and New Mexico Beef Council Team up for Hot Dog Ticket Package
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic
- No Blue Moon of Kentucky: United Bags Multiple Goal of the Week Contenders in Rout of Lexington SC
- New Mexico United Looks to Break from the Gate in Lexington
- Fútbol Is Life: New Mexico United Derails El Paso Locomotive 2-0