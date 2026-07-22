Integris Hosts Financial Literacy Class for MBFC

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC) welcomed Integris Wealth Management to Cardinale Stadium on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, for a financial literacy session led by Integris Advisor, Alex Black, CFP®. Structured as an open, discussion-based class, the session focused on equipping the athletes with practical tools and evidence-based insights to strengthen their financial habits and plan for the future.

Following a team training session, all the players piled into the lounge behind the west goal. The setting created a comfortable environment where players could ask questions, share perspectives, and engage directly with topics that interested them.

A central theme of the discussion was the distinction between good and bad financial habits. Many of the athletes reflected on their own choices and identified common challenges such as overspending, taking on unnecessary debt, and chasing high-risk opportunities. Alex built on these insights by emphasizing the importance of intentional decision-making-spending within your means, saving consistently, and thinking long term.

"From a financial standpoint, I think the biggest challenge young athletes face is getting quality information around finances, said Alex. "The second biggest challenge is overspending. At the end of the day, strong financial habits give you something more important than money-they give you freedom and the ability to make choices for your future.""

One of the most engaging parts of the session centered around Roth IRAs. Through a simple example, Alex illustrated how consistent contributions could grow significantly over time through tax-free compounding. He also addressed common questions about accessing Roth funds and avoiding IRS penalties, helping players understand how these accounts can support both long-term goals and certain near-term needs.

Finally, beyond building wealth, the conversation expanded to protecting it. Alex emphasized the importance of understanding potential financial risks from sports injuries and discussed disability and life insurance as tools that may help athletes navigate unforeseen challenges, depending on their individual circumstances.

"We're grateful to have partners like Integris who invest in our players beyond the game," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman for Monterey Bay FC. "Professional athletes face unique opportunities and challenges, and having access to trusted financial education helps prepare them for success both during their playing careers and long after. Sessions like this give our players practical knowledge they can apply throughout their lives."

For Integris Wealth Management, engagements like this and our ongoing partnerships with local schools reflect our broader commitment to advancing financial education across Monterey County. By meeting individuals where they are-whether on the field, in the classroom, or in everyday life-our goal is and has always been to equip people with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions.







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