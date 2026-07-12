Monterey Bay FC Surrenders Two-Goal Lead in 3-2 Defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Saturday - Monterey Bay FC suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC at Cardinale Stadium in the club's final Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage match. The Crisp-and-Kelp carried a two-goal advantage into the final 20 minutes, but Las Vegas scored three unanswered goals, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, to complete the dramatic comeback.

Monterey Bay opened the match with energy and needed only four minutes to take the lead. The hosts were given the perfect start in front of the Cardinale Stadium supporters as Zackery Farnsworth found the back of the net for the early breakthrough. The goal allowed Monterey Bay to settle into possession and dictate the tempo in the opening stages of the contest.

The Crisp-and-Kelp continued to apply pressure and doubled their advantage in the 30th minute through Belmar Joseph. Monterey Bay entered the halftime break with a deserved 2-0 lead after producing an efficient attacking display and limiting Las Vegas' opportunities in dangerous areas. Farnsworth and Joseph's goals placed the hosts in a strong position to close their cup campaign with a victory.

Monterey Bay finished the match with 60% possession and continued to see plenty of the ball after halftime. However, the second half saw the creation of more opportunities as Las Vegas became more dangerous in transition. Despite having less possession, the Lights finished with 20 total shots and eight efforts on target, compared with eight shots and three on target for Monterey Bay.

Las Vegas began its comeback in the 71st minute when Abraham Okyere scored to cut Monterey Bay's advantage to 2-1. The goal shifted the momentum of the match, with the visitors pushing greater numbers forward while the Crisp-and-Kelp attempted to protect their lead and manage the closing stages.

Monterey Bay remained in front until the 86th minute, when substitute Oalex Anderson found the equaliser for Las Vegas. Anderson continued to cause problems for the home defence and completed the comeback in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, scoring his second goal of the night to give the Lights a dramatic 3-2 advantage.

The late winner brought a difficult conclusion to a match Monterey Bay had controlled for long stretches. Although the Crisp-and-Kelp recorded 16 touches inside the Las Vegas penalty area and maintained the majority of possession, the visitors were more productive with their opportunities and punished Monterey Bay during the final 20 minutes. Anderson was named the match's top performer after scoring twice, including the decisive stoppage-time goal.

The contest also featured Anisse Saidi's first start for Monterey Bay FC after making his club debut as a substitute against FC Tulsa. Saidi led the line in Head Coach Alex Covelo's 4-2-3-1 formation, while Quinton Elliot also entered the starting lineup following his arrival on loan from the Columbus Crew.

Despite the disappointing result, Monterey Bay produced several encouraging attacking moments and received goals from two different players. The Crisp-and-Kelp demonstrated their ability to play through pressure and establish control with the ball, but the team will be disappointed not to have converted its two-goal advantage into a positive result.

The defeat concludes Monterey Bay FC's 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage campaign. The Crisp-and-Kelp will now turn their attention back to USL Championship action, beginning with a road match against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, July 18, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026

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