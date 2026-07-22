How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at Detroit City FC: Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m. PT

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights head to Detroit, Michigan to face the challenging Detroit City FC at their fortress: Keyworth Stadium.

Read on to discover how to tune in to Saturday afternoon's cross-conference showdown.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (5-7-3, 10th in Western Conference) at Detroit City FC (8-4-3, 3rd in Eastern Conference)

When: Saturday, July 25

Where: Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: ESPN2

For the full broadcast schedule for the Lights' 2026 USL Championship season, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tv. Interested in the Keys to the Match for Saturday afternoon's showdown in Motor City? Check out our Match Preview for this match.







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