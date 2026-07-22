Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Houston Dynamo FC has recalled goalkeeper Blake Gillingham. Gillingham will be in the lineup tonight for Houston's game against D.C. United.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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