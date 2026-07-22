Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC
USL El Paso Locomotive FC

Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release


EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Houston Dynamo FC has recalled goalkeeper Blake Gillingham. Gillingham will be in the lineup tonight for Houston's game against D.C. United.

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