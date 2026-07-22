Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Houston Dynamo FC has recalled goalkeeper Blake Gillingham. Gillingham will be in the lineup tonight for Houston's game against D.C. United.
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