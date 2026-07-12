Monterey Bay FC Adds Mexican Youth International Fidel Barajas on Loan from Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC has bolstered its attack with the addition of one of North America's most promising young talents, announcing the signing of Mexican youth international Fidel Barajas on loan from Liga MX powerhouse Club Deportivo Guadalajara, pending league and federation approval.

The 20-year-old winger officially signed his contract with the club earlier this week and was presented with his No. 15 jersey before making his first appearance in front of the Monterey Bay fanbase Saturday evening. The club unveiled Barajas during halftime of its match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cardinale Stadium, where fans were treated to a highlight-filled hype video before welcoming their newest player with a standing ovation. Barajas greeted supporters from the pitch and remained after the match to sign autographs and meet supporters.

Still just 20 years old, Barajas arrives in Seaside with a résumé few players his age can match. A dynamic left-footed attacker capable of playing on either wing, he emerged as one of the brightest young stars in American soccer before earning a high-profile move to one of Mexico's most historic and successful clubs.

Born in Sacramento, California, to Mexican parents, Barajas developed in the Sacramento Republic FC academy before making his professional breakthrough with the Charleston Battery. At just 17 years old, he became one of the USL Championship's most exciting young players, recording five goals and 11 assists during the 2023 season while earning the league's Young Player of the Year honor.

His breakout campaign quickly attracted international attention, with Barajas earning recognition among the world's top teenage prospects through prestigious global youth rankings, including The Guardian's annual "Next Generation" list.

The rapid rise led to a move to Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake before Club Deportivo Guadalajara made a significant investment to bring the talented winger to Liga MX. Since joining one of North America's premier football institutions, Barajas has continued his development while gaining valuable experience competing at both the Liga MX and MLS levels.

Internationally, Barajas has represented Mexico throughout the youth national team system. He played a key role in helping El Tri capture the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, contributing goals and assists throughout the tournament before representing Mexico at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He has since continued his progression with Mexico's U-20 National Team.

"Bringing a player of Fidel's caliber to Monterey Bay FC is a tremendous moment for our club," said Monterey Bay FC Chairman Oliver Wyss. "At just 20 years old, Fidel has already accomplished more than many players do in an entire career, and yet his best football is still ahead of him. His technical quality, creativity and winning mentality fit perfectly with the style of football we want to play and the culture we're continuing to build. Just as importantly, this signing reflects our commitment to providing our supporters with an exciting brand of soccer while creating an environment where exceptional young talent can continue to grow. We're thrilled to welcome Fidel to Monterey Bay and can't wait to see him perform in front of our fans at Cardinale Stadium."

Known for his fearless dribbling, explosive acceleration, creativity in one-on-one situations and ability to unlock defenses with his vision and final pass, Barajas adds another dangerous attacking option to Monterey Bay FC's roster. His pace, technical ability and confidence in possession make him a player capable of changing matches in an instant.

"Fidel is a player who can make a difference every time he gets on the ball," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Alex Covelo. "He has the ability to beat defenders, create chances and bring energy to our attack. We're excited to welcome him into our group and look forward to helping him continue his development while he helps us compete for results."

Now, one of Mexico's brightest young talents begins the next chapter of his career on California's Central Coast. Monterey Bay FC supporters will have the opportunity to watch a player whose pedigree, ambition and immense potential have already made him one of the most highly regarded young attackers in North American soccer as he looks to make an immediate impact in the USL Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026

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