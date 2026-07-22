Miami FC Names Octavio Zambrano General Manager

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - Miami FC today announced the appointment of Octavio Zambrano as the club's new General Manager. Zambrano will also serve as Executive Vice President of Soccer for Sports Performance Hub (SPH), helping lead the continued growth and long-term development of soccer across both organizations.

One of the most respected soccer leaders in North America, Zambrano brings more than 25 years of experience across Major League Soccer, international football and elite player development. Throughout his career, he has built winning teams, developed players and helped establish successful soccer organizations in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

As General Manager, Zambrano will oversee Miami FC's sporting operations while helping shape the club's long-term vision both on and off the field. His leadership will also strengthen the connection between Miami FC, the academy and the broader soccer ecosystem being developed through Sports Performance Hub in Homestead.

Among his many accomplishments, Zambrano guided the LA Galaxy to the 1998 MLS Supporters' Shield and the 1997 CONCACAF Champions' Cup Final, becoming the first U.S.-based club to reach the tournament's championship match. He later led the New York MetroStars to their first-ever Eastern Conference regular season title after taking over a team that had finished last the previous season. A three-time MLS All-Star head coach, he has coached world-renowned players including Carlos Valderrama and Lothar Matthäus.

Internationally, Zambrano served as head coach of the Canada Men's National Team, leading the program to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup. His coaching résumé also includes successful spells in El Salvador, Colombia, Ecuador, Hungary and Moldova, further highlighting his experience across multiple levels of the global game.

"Octavio is one of the most respected soccer minds in the United States, and I've had the privilege of watching his work firsthand over many years," said Nick Sakiewicz, CEO and Co-Founder of Sports Performance Hub. "Very few leaders have successfully built winning organizations across both the United States and Latin America. Octavio's vision, leadership and commitment to player development make him the ideal person to lead our soccer strategy and help shape the future of Miami FC."

Zambrano said he is excited to begin this new chapter with both organizations.

"What Sports Performance Hub is building in Homestead is unlike anything else in American soccer," Zambrano said. "I'm honored to lead SPH's soccer vertical and serve as General Manager of Miami FC. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to create a true pathway where young players can grow from the academy to the professional level while receiving the education, support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

Founded in 2015, Miami FC competes in the USL Championship and is committed to excellence on the field while continuing to strengthen the South Florida soccer community through player development, community initiatives and the growth of the game.







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