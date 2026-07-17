Match Preview: Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix Rising FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC returns to USL Championship action this Saturday, July 18, 2026, with a road match against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT as the Crisp-and-Kelp look to build on their recent performances and continue climbing the Western Conference standings. The match will be streamed live on CBS GOLAZO.

Monterey Bay FC enters the match following the conclusion of its Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign. With the club's full focus now shifting back to league play, the Crisp-and-Kelp will be eager to carry their recent defensive form into an important Western Conference showdown. Monterey Bay has shown resilience in recent weeks and will look to secure a valuable result away from home against one of the conference's top sides.

Phoenix Rising FC returns home after its own Prinx Tires USL Cup fixture and will be aiming to strengthen its position in the Western Conference standings. A perennial contender in the USL Championship, Rising boasts one of the league's most dangerous attacks and has consistently been among the conference's strongest clubs. Playing in front of their home supporters, Phoenix will look to continue its push toward the top of the table.

Saturday's contest presents Monterey Bay with another opportunity to earn points against one of the Western Conference's toughest opponents. A positive result in Phoenix would provide another boost in confidence as the Crisp-and-Kelp continue their league campaign and look to gain momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Head-to-Head

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between Monterey Bay FC and Phoenix Rising FC in 2026. Phoenix claimed victory in the first meeting earlier this season, but Monterey Bay will be looking to respond with a strong performance on the road and earn an important three points at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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