Monterey Bay FC Falls 3-2 to Phoenix Rising FC
Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
PHOENIX, Arizona - Monterey Bay FC suffered a 3-2 defeat to Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after the hosts scored twice in the final 12 minutes.
Phoenix opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Dominique Badji, but Monterey Bay responded before halftime when Anisse Saidi converted from close range in the 42nd minute for his first goal with the club.
The Crisp-and-Kelp took the lead shortly after the break when a Monterey Bay delivery was headed into the Phoenix net for an own goal in the 52nd minute.
Monterey Bay held the advantage until Kelvin Arase equalized for Phoenix in the 78th minute. The hosts then completed the comeback six minutes later when a cross deflected into the net for a second own goal of the match.
Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson made six saves as Monterey Bay worked to withstand sustained pressure from the home side, but the Crisp-and-Kelp were unable to find a late equalizer.
Monterey Bay FC will now return home and shift its focus to its next USL Championship match against Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium.
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