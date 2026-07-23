FC Tulsa Launches 'Christmas in July' for July 25 Match

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Christmas in July, a promotion for its upcoming home match against Lexington SC on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.

Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa ugly Christmas sweater shirt giveaway designed by Mythic Press for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. Fans can also donate new toys at the Tulsa World gate to receive a raffle ticket for a match-worn 2025 USL Championship Final jersey.

On the concourse, fans can meet Santa Claus, enjoy Christmas-themed face painting and balloon animals and design an ornament. After the match, autographs from the team will occur at field level.

The Scissortails began the second half of their 2026 campaign with a 1-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC last week reminiscent of the strong defensive performances that carried them to the USL Championship Final last season. They will hope to duplicate that effort against a Lexington side looking to rebound after allowing eight goals in its last two matches.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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