Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Detroit City FC: Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m. PT

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights travel to Motor City to face a Detroit City FC side that has not lost in seven matches

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (5-7-3, 10th in Western Conference) at Detroit City FC (8-4-3, 3rd in Eastern Conference)

When: Saturday, July 25

Where: Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: ESPN2

The Lights, emboldened by a tremendous victory on the road against San Antonio FC, head to Motor City to face Detroit City FC in an all gas, no brakes cross-conference showdown.

Detroit City have had a phenomenal season so far, holding third place in the Eastern Conference while showcasing a strong attack and an even stronger defense. They haven't lost any of their last seven matches, winning four times and drawing thrice.

In their last match, Detroit defeated Indy Eleven 2-0 at Keyworth Stadium, with Rafael Mentzingen and Maxi Rodriguez scoring for Le Rouge.

As for Vegas, the team's upward trajectory is undeniable. After an iconic 3-2 comeback victory at Monterey Bay, the Lights completed another comeback away at San Antonio FC (2-1) to end the latter's unbeaten streak at Toyota Field.

This Saturday afternoon's match at Detroit promises to be one of the most attractive of Week 21 of USL Championship regular season action, with both teams on a mission to keep on building positive momentum for the rest of the season.

It's Been A While...

On August 11, 2024, Vegas and Detroit last faced each other.

The Lights hosted Detroit City at Cashman Field in a match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Khori Bennett, now playing for Colorado Springs Switchbacks, scored for the Lights. Ben Morris did the same for Detroit.

Both teams made the playoffs that season. The Lights were runners-up in the Western Conference. Detroit was knocked out by Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals following a penalty shootout.

The only Lights players that remain from the Lights' 2024 squad are team captain Christian Pinzon, Shawn Smart, and Edison Azcona.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to a historic first win against Detroit City FC.

Keyworth Stadium: Another USL Championship Fortress

Detroit City remains undefeated at home this USL Championship season.

Le Rouge has won six of their seven matches at Keyworth Stadium, drawing only once against El Paso Locomotive on June 10 (1-1).

The team's goal record is impressive as well, scoring 12 goals and conceding only three. Detroit allows 0.43 goals per match while playing on home turf, making them the best home defense in the entire league. Outstanding.

However, the Lights recently ended one of the Western Conference's strongest home records, defeating San Antonio FC at Toyota Field after a seven-match unbeaten streak. And the team has won its last three matches on the road across all competitions.

The Lights have positive away momentum. If they can keep it going, then victory at one of the league's most challenging venues is within the realm of possibilities.

Darren Smith: A Major Threat

Detroit City FC forward Darren Smith is currently in the lead for the 2026 USL Championship Golden Boot.

Smith has scored 11 goals so far, none of them coming from penalty kicks. His best performance this season was against Sporting JAX, when the South African forward scored five goals in Detroit's 6-2 routing of Jacksonville in North Florida. His best performance this season was against Sporting JAX, when the South African forward scored an incredible five goals in Detroit's 6-2 rout of Jacksonville in North Florida.

A prolific goalscorer and major threat within the box, Smith is the centralizing force of Detroit's attack, being directly involved in 52% of Le Rouge's goals this season.

Darren Smith represents a menace to any USL Championship defensive setup, and the Lights must guard him closely to minimize the risk of defeat.

The Johnny-Oalex Connection

Johnny Rodriguez and Oalex Anderson are shining brightly for the Lights this season.

Rodriguez tallies ten goals in the Championship and is only two goals away from matching his personal record (12), which is amazing considering that there's still 15 weeks left in the regular season.

Anderson has accumulated seven goal contributions in twelve matches, becoming a key cog in the Lights' attacking machinery since his arrival.

Last Saturday, Rodriguez and Anderson linked up to make things level against San Antonio FC. This connection between the Lights' most threatening players will only continue developing as the season goes by, and Detroit might be the next team to witness one of the deadliest duos in the Championship in action.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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