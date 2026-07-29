Hartford Athletic Extends Samadia on Two-Year Deal

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the extension of midfielder Emmanuel Samadia, official as of Wednesday afternoon. The extension is a two-year deal that begins following the 2026 season.

Samadia has appeared in six matches this season, starting in each of them, while recording a goal and an assist through Hartford's two Prinx Tires United Soccer League outings. On the defensive side of the ball, the 25-year-old has five clearances and four takeaways in 2026 thus far.

"Emmanuel has been a revelation for us at left wing back for the last two years. His work rate is phenomenal, his service is quality, and his situational awareness is elite," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "It is no surprise to our staff or his teammates here that he is such an integral part of the national team in Sierra Leone. We couldn't be happier to announce his continued commitment to Hartford Athletic as we continue working to keep our core together for as long as we can."

Since his career kicked off in Hartford two seasons ago, Samadia has recorded eight assists in 41 USL Championship starts and was an integral piece of Athletic's Jägermeister Cup clinching squad in 2025. Prior to his time in Connecticut's capital, Samadia was a staple for Sierra Leone's national team, first making the squad in 2020 as an 18-year-old.

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