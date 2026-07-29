Orange County SC Returns Home Looking to Defend First Place against El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, August 1, 2026 (700 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: KCAL Plus 9.6, CBS Golazo Network / Paramount+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

After nearly three months spent navigating venue changes, cross-country travel, and one of the toughest stretches of the USL Championship schedule, Orange County SC finally begins a critical month at home.

The Black and Orange return to Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night to host El Paso Locomotive FC in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT as Orange County opens a four-match homestand that could play a major role in the race for the Players' Shield and Western Conference title.

Orange County enters the weekend atop the USL Championship standings and riding an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak in league play. The victory over Monterey Bay FC last weekend extended OCSC's remarkable road form and reinforced the club's ability to grind out results away from home. Now, after spending much of the last three months on the road, OCSC has an opportunity to turn Championship Soccer Stadium into one of the league's toughest venues during August.

While injuries tested Orange County's depth throughout June and July, reinforcements are beginning to return. The gradual return of several experienced players provides an important boost as the club enters the most demanding stretch of the season, giving OC increased flexibility with its lineup and more competition for minutes across the pitch.

Standing in Orange County's way is an El Paso Locomotive FC side that has proven capable of competing with anyone in the Western Conference. Although currently sitting eighth in league play, El Paso has been among the league's most dangerous attacking teams throughout 2026 and has already demonstrated its quality by winning its USL Cup group with three victories. Junior Gonzalez's squad remains dangerous on the road and possesses enough attacking firepower to challenge any defense.

Saturday night's match marks more than just another regular-season fixture. It represents the beginning of a four-game stretch that could define Orange County SC's championship aspirations. With players returning to health, momentum building, and home supporters finally back behind them, the Black and Orange have an opportunity to strengthen their grip on first place and establish Championship Soccer Stadium as a fortress during the season's decisive months.

Orange County SC is home again on August 8, for Christmas in August. OCSC will host the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a marquee match between two of the league's top clubs.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, establishing control early and forcing El Paso to defend for extended stretches will be key. OCSC have been at their best when Stephen Kelly is allowed to dictate possession, and the outside backs join the attack. Nicola Ciotta's ability to isolate defenders and create chances from wide areas will be critical, while Tom Brewitt and the Orange County back line must remain organized against El Paso's dangerous transition attack. Maintaining defensive discipline while capitalizing on set pieces could ultimately prove to be the difference.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 4-5-5 all-time against El Paso Locomotive FC (Last 5 against ELP - 2-2-1)

Players to Watch:

M Lyam MacKinnon

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-2 El Paso Locomotive FC - USL Cup Match (April 25, 2025, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 51' Grayson Doody (OC), 64' Tony Alfaro (ELP), 78' Roberto Coronado (ELP)

El Paso Locomotive FC Keys to the Match:

For El Paso, success begins with limiting Orange County's midfield rhythm. The Locomotive will likely look to press selectively, create turnovers in transition, and allow Rubín, Moreno, and Méndez to exploit space before Orange County's defense can recover. El Paso has shown the ability to create quality chances through quick attacking movements and will need to convert those opportunities against one of the conference's strongest defensive sides. If Locomotive can frustrate Orange County early and turn the match into an open contest, they have the attacking talent to leave Irvine with points.

El Paso Locomotive FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-9-11 (4th)

Goals Scored: 47 | Goals Allowed: 46 | Clean Sheets: 6

Players to Watch:

F Rubio Rubín

GK Sebastian Mora-Mora







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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