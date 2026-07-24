Brooklyn FC's Spread the Love Program Hits Milestone in Push to Distribute 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Communities in Brooklyn

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC's "Spread the Love" program is truly spreading the love throughout Brooklyn.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the initiative that invites fans and businesses to donate BKFC match tickets to underserved members of our community hit an impressive milestone: 6,000 tickets committed.

The biggest lift came from BKFC's monthlong partnership activation with Threes Brewing, which had committed to donating one ticket to Spread the Love for each pint of "Golden Goal" lager poured during the World Cup. In total, 3,649 pints were ordered by Brooklyn's passionate soccer fans, leading to the same number of tickets being provided to local nonprofit Drive Change for distribution with support from the club and its other partners.

"Reaching the 6,000 mark for the Spread the Love program is a testament to the passion that Brooklyn's soccer fans and local businesses have for their neighbors, for the game, and for this club," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn FC. "Threes Brewing was full every matchday during the World Cup, and those fans spread their love with each pint they ordered. Now, we're thrilled to translate each of those beers into a meaningful soccer experience for kids and families throughout Brooklyn who typically wouldn't be able to afford a BKFC match. This is exactly what we mean when we say the World's Game, the Brooklyn Way."

Announced in April, the Spread the Love initiative set a season goal of distributing 10,000 tickets through local nonprofit partners, with the club matching every donation to double its reach. Fans and businesses can purchase Spread the Love tickets for just $10 each.

So far, nearly 1000 tickets have been distributed to community members across the borough, with the remaining tickets banked and ready to be provided to local organizations for distribution through their local networks.

The program leans on a growing roster of community partners. Brooklyn Org, NYC Service, The Boys Club of New York and Drive Change have all helped move tickets to youth groups, schools, families and community programs across the borough. Drive Change, a Brooklyn nonprofit that helps justice-involved young New Yorkers build careers in food and hospitality through a paid fellowship, is managing distribution of the World Cup tickets with support from the club and other partners.

Tickets reach the community in two ways. Some are directed to nonprofit partners tied to the club's theme nights, so a matchday built around a cause also supports an organization doing that work. The rest go to nonprofits that register as official program benefactors, with donated tickets held in a community bank until they are placed with an organization.

The program will be visible at Saturday's match against San Antonio FC at Maimonides Park, which the club is marking as Volunteer Appreciation Night in partnership with NYC Service. Members of The Boys Club of New York will serve as walkout kids and ball kids as that organization celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Fans and businesses can join the program at any level and can direct their tickets to a nonprofit or community organization of their choice. To donate and help the club reach 10,000, visit brooklynfootballclub.com/tickets/spread-the-love.







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