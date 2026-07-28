FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa face off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for the first time since the 2025 USL Championship Final on Wednesday, July 29 at F.N.B. Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2026 @ 6:00 P.M. CT - F.N.B. STADIUM - PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 0:0 Lexington SC

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Things were very physical early on with seven yellow cards being handed out in the first half with four for the hosts. Both teams created some promising attacking chances but couldn't capitalize as the scoresheet remained empty at the break.

Tulsa looked the more aggressive side out of the locker room but were unable to find a breakthrough. The visitors responded with their own flurry to finish things out, but two key saves from goalkeeper Dane Jacomen were enough to see the Scissortails keep their second straight clean sheet.

This was Jacomen's second clean sheet of the regular season and third in 2026 across all competitions as Tulsa have still not allowed a goal against Lexington in three total matches. Defender Joel Sangwa impressed in his first start for the club, and forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez made his FC Tulsa debut off the bench in the 64th minute.

KEY STORYLINES

The past two results for the Scissortails have been reminiscent of the strong defensive performances that carried the club to the USL Championship Final last season. These were the first two matches since April 15 that Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel were all in the starting lineup as the latter two had been dealing with injuries in that stretch.

FC Tulsa has been dealing with a revolving door of injuries in 2026 but still sit at fifth place in the Western Conference. Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and defender Harvey St Clair are both expected back soon with midfielders Owen Damm, Marcos Cerato and Boubacar Diallo all hopeful to make it back during the final stretch of the season.

The Western Conference is incredibly tight as things stand with the Scissortails just a point out of a home playoff spot and two points clear of 11th place. With a match or two in hand on every opponent, Tulsa will look to mimic last season's late season form and make another charge for a USL Championship Final appearance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Lamar Batista: Last season's All-League Second Team defender has seen a revolving door of players with him on the back line this season due primarily to injuries, but Batista has stepped up in their absence to help Tulsa maintain its defensive identity. The 28-year-old leads the side in clearances (77) while continuing to be a force on set pieces, shown by his match-winning goal last Saturday against El Paso.

Forward Stefan Lukic: Fans at ONEOK Field were delighted to see the Serbian forward get back on the pitch after a three-month absence after suffering a lower leg injury in Oakland on April 18. His return provides the Scissortails with their favorite super sub and his ability to show up in the biggest moments. He scored eight goals off the bench last season for Tulsa, which makes him the highest scoring substitute in club history.

Forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez: The 22-year-old Guatemalan forward arrives in Oklahoma to provide another quality option in the Scissortails' attack. In his time at Loudoun United FC this season, his number was primarily called off the bench as he ranked second for the club in goals (3) and shots (21) and third in chances created (10) and duels (116) in their 2026 campaign. Ordóñez will be added to the likes of Remi Cabral and Logan Dorsey to put the ball in the back of the net and help the Black and Gold make another postseason charge.

OPPONENT INFO: PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

This is the eighth meeting between Tulsa and Pittsburgh with Wednesday's hosts holding a slight lead in the series. The highest profile matchup in this series came in last season's USL Championship Final where the Riverhounds were victorious in penalties after a scoreless affair. The other non-regular season matchup in this series came in the Fourth Round of the 2024 U.S. Open Cup with Phillip Goodrum scoring a late winner in the 88th minute.

After serving as a assistant on last season's squad, new head coach Rob Vincent has Pittsburgh ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. This was the club's seed entering last year's postseason before their run to a title. Albert Dikwa (6 goals) and Trevor Amann (5 goals) lead the Riverhounds' attack with former Tulsa man Eliot Goldthorp also factoring into things.

KEY STATISTICS

- Pittsburgh have started halves well this season with ten goals in the opening 15 minutes of either frame, the most in the Eastern Conference.

- The Riverhounds average the second fewest shots per match in the league (9.75) with Tulsa allowing the second fewest in the Western Conference (10.6).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on last Saturday's result: "I think tonight was a hard fought match by both teams. It was tough in this heat, so it was a lot of stop and start, difficult for either team to get a flow. We're a physical team, and we know that, but the game comes down to challenges and duels a lot of the time. We try to come out on top in those, so that's not changing. That's who we are, and we'll look to carry that on."

Spencer on team mentality moving forward: "We don't get carried away looking at the table. It's always next game up for us. We look at what we can control and being process-oriented. We've been very good defensively. I think we can be better in possession. We've been very good on set pieces, so there's a lot of positives to take from where we're at but also some opportunities to improve and apply moving forward. That's the challenge as we go forward. How can we stay looking one game at a time and not getting distracted by outside noise or where we're at in the table? If we focus on training well, preparation and execution, then the table will take care of itself."

Logan Dorsey on back half of 2026 season: "It's all about buying in, and when we're bought in, we're hard to beat. We're taking things one match at a time and three points at a time. We want to make this place hard for other teams to win, and that's what we know we do well. We're just focusing on this match here at home and making sure we get three points out of it."

Arquímides Ordóñez on what he brings to Tulsa: "They'll see an aggressiveness. I try to be exciting on the ball and want to score as many goals as possible. It's good to bring that mentality into a locker room with guys who also have a lot of experience as well. I know the fans are incredible here, so getting in front of them is going to be a good feeling."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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