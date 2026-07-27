Hartford Athletic Inks Anderson with Two-Year Extension

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the extension of defender Sebastian Anderson, official as of Monday. The extension is a two-year deal that begins following the 2026 season.

In 2026, Anderson has logged 1,052 minutes of playing time, starting every match in which he appeared. The Sacramento, California native recorded a goal and an assist on offense. He also ranks fourth in the club defensively with 15 interceptions and third with 19 takeaways, despite appearing in just 12 matches. Additionally, Anderson was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week in Week 3.

"From preparation, to production, quality, awareness and now leadership, I have had the pleasure of watching Sebastian's career grow since his time on loan with us at Colorado Springs to now," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "I am happy to announce that Sebastian will be with us for a few more years in Hartford and our fans can enjoy watching him play while we compete for more trophies together."

In his time with Hartford Athletic, the 23-year-old has recorded three goals and six assists since the start of the 2025 campaign. Prior to his time in Connecticut, the 23-year-old previously spent the entirety of his professional career in Colorado, where he appeared in a grand total of 77 games for the Rapids (MLS), Rapids 2 (MLSNP), and Colorado Springs Switchbacks (USLC). He was loaned to the Switchbacks in each of the four years from 2019 to 2022 where he recorded seven assists across 40 appearances. His four loans of varying lengths included two stints under Coach Brendan Burke, when the club reached Conference Quarterfinals in 2021 and the Conference Finals in 2022. He was also the youngest player to be signed by and debut for the Colorado Rapids in April of 2019.







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