Midfielder Luís Felipe out for Season Following Successful ACL Surgery

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Luís Felipe underwent successful surgery Thursday, July 23, due to an injury suffered to his knee. As a result, he will miss the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Lexington Sporting Club wishes Luís a full and quick recovery, and looks forward to seeing him back out on the field at Lexington SC Stadium in the future.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.