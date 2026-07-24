Midfielder Luís Felipe out for Season Following Successful ACL Surgery
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Luís Felipe underwent successful surgery Thursday, July 23, due to an injury suffered to his knee. As a result, he will miss the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season.
Lexington Sporting Club wishes Luís a full and quick recovery, and looks forward to seeing him back out on the field at Lexington SC Stadium in the future.
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