WRTV-ABC to Air Five Indy Eleven Matches

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, parent company of WISH-TV, WRTV-ABC, MyINDY-TV 23 and Circulus Digital Media, announced today that five Indy Eleven matches will air on WRTV during the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season, beginning with Saturday night's match at Detroit City FC.

Circle City Broadcasting is airing 20 Indy Eleven matches across WRTV, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 this season, providing fans throughout Central Indiana with free, over-the-air access to Indiana's Team.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Indy Eleven and expand opportunities for fans to watch the club on WRTV," said McCoy. "Local sports are an important part of our commitment to serving Central Indiana, and we're excited to bring more Indy Eleven action to viewers throughout the season."

"Our goal is to serve as Indiana's Team, and thanks to Circle City Broadcasting, more Hoosiers than ever can watch and follow Indy Eleven," said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven CEO. "The club and our fans know that they are watching the premier local broadcast in the USL Championship when they turn on an Indy Eleven game."

WRTV-ABC Broadcast Schedule

-Sat., July 18 - at Detroit City FC - 7 p.m.

-Sun., Aug. 9 - Hartford Athletic - 5 p.m.

-Sat., Aug. 15 - at Sporting Jax - 7 p.m.

-Sat., Aug. 22 - Louisville City FC (Noche Latina) - 7 p.m.

-Tue., Sept. 15 - Brooklyn FC - 7 p.m.

Veteran broadcaster Greg Rakestraw returns for his 13th season as the Voice of Indy Eleven. He will be joined by former Indy Eleven standout Brad Ring and Indiana Soccer Hall of Famer Dan Kapsalis as analysts throughout the broadcast schedule.

Each WRTV broadcast will be followed by the Indy Eleven Post-Game Show, featuring game highlights, analysis and interviews with players, coaches, and other members of Indiana's Team.

Saturday's match against Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC marks the first Indy Eleven match to air on WRTV this season.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is "Princess Night" on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC. Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, and join the halftime Princess Parade.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.