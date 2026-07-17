Las Vegas Lights FC Transfers Forward Nighte Pickering to St. Louis CITY2
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has transferred forward Nighte Pickering to St. Louis CITY2. Las Vegas Lights FC also retains a sell-on percentage for Pickering.
"I want to thank Nighte for his contributions to the club," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He's a talented young player who has scored timely goals for us over the last two seasons. This is a good opportunity for him to advance his career within an MLS organization, and we wish him the best as he continues to grow as a player."
Pickering arrived in Vegas in 2025 from defunct USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC, where he made 70 appearances, scored 12 goals, and contributed with three assists.
In 2025, Pickering scored five goals for the Lights in 28 appearances across all competitions, with three of those goals earning Vegas wins late in matches: Orange County (4/5/25), AV Alta (4/30/25), and Indy Eleven (6/21/25).
Pickering made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Lights in 2026, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
Everyone at the club wishes Nighte the best in the next steps in his career.
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