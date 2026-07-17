FC Tulsa Look to Get Back on Track against El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is back in action in USL Championship play as they host El Paso Locomotive FC in an important Western Conference clash on Saturday, July 18 at ONEOK Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: My41, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Birmingham Legion FC 3:1 FC Tulsa

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama

The hosts came out on the front foot with goalkeeper Dane Jacomen forced to make some impressive saves in the opening half hour. Birmingham capped this run of pressure with a wonder strike in the 28th minute to put them on top early.

It only took Tulsa five minutes to respond, however, as off a set piece, midfielder Giordano Colli crossed a ball that found the head of forward Logan Dorsey to level the match in the 33rd minute. More attacking chances for the Scissortails followed in the coming minutes, but the match remained deadlocked at halftime.

Birmingham rediscovered their early attacking prowess in the second half with a barrage of chances that the Tulsa back line were able to fend off. A wicked deflection, however, in the 84th minute off defender Harvey St Clair was the winning goal for the Legion and was followed by another in the 93rd minute to seal the deal.

Dorsey's goal was his second across all competitions for FC Tulsa this season and first in the USL Cup. Colli recorded his first assist while Jacomen's six saves were his most against a USL opponent this season.

KEY STORYLINES

July 4's home clash against Sacramento Republic FC was rained out meaning that it's been four weeks since the Scissortails have last played a league match. It's the longest in-season break in club history with the second half of the season finally set to get underway on Saturday. Head coach Luke Spencer's squad will look to shake off the rust and rediscover their May form to climb the league standings these last few months.

The 32 shots allowed by FC Tulsa last week were the third most in club history across all competitions. The Scissortails were without some key figures defensively and playing on tired legs after a three-week absence, but the back line will certainly look to make life easier for goalkeeper Dane Jacomen in goal this weekend.

The Western Conference is incredibly tight as things stand with the Scissortails just two points out of a home playoff spot and four points clear of last place. With a match or two in hand on every opponent, Tulsa will look to mimic last season's late season form and make another charge for a USL Championship Final appearance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 20 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and five assists in the process. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look for some more stability up top.

Midfielder Bailey Sparks: An offseason acquisition, Sparks has engrained himself into the fabric of the Tulsa attack starting the last nine matches on the right wing. Fans will hope the former SMU Mustang can return to his early season form to help provide another dangerous option for the Black and Gold in the final third.

Forward Logan Dorsey: The 24-year-old forward played sparingly for Rhode Island FC earlier this season on loan from Minnesota United FC. Since his arrival in Oklahoma, however, he has made an immediate impact up top for a Tulsa attack more than willing for another scoring threat to emerge. Dorsey has shown he has a knack for goal and has made a habit of finding himself in the right place at the right time for the Black and Gold early on.

OPPONENT INFO: EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

This is the 12th meeting between Tulsa and El Paso with Locomotive holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Tulsa are unbeaten in five of their last six matchups with El Paso but are looking for their first win over Locomotive at ONEOK Field. These two sides squared off in El Paso back on April 29 with the Scissortails coasting to a 4-1 victory after an early red card by the hosts. Remi Cabral bagged a brace while Nelson Pierre and Kalil ElMedkhar also got on the scoresheet.

First year head coach has ignited the Locomotive attack in 2026 as they lead the Western Conference in goals scored (25) this season. On the flip side, however, they have also allowed the most goals (24) in the West. Rubio Rubín has made a massive impact for the club since joining in the offseason, leading the side in goals (8), assists (4) and shots (28). Amando Moreno (five goals) and Alex Méndez (five goals, three assists) will also be called on in the attack for Los Locos.

KEY STATISTICS

- El Paso have started fast out of the locker room as they lead the USL Championship in goals scored in the opening 15 minutes of each half (12).

- A fast start will be key for Tulsa as El Paso are 0-4-1 this season when conceding the opening goal. Inversely, they are 5-0-3 when scoring first.

- Someone will have to possess the ball in this match as Tulsa (45.24%) and El Paso (47.64%) enter the match with the second and third lowest possession totals in the West, respectively.

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on last Saturday's result: "I think we wanted to get through the game healthy. We've had a lot of injuries, so we didn't want to take a lot of risks. The good thing is we did that, but I also think that there's a lot of things to take from where we can improve. I don't think we were good defensively, but the score was 1-1 for a large portion of the game. We had some tired legs at the end of the second half there, but we've looked at that in film, had a good week of training and are prepared for the weekend."

Spencer on team mentality moving forward: "We don't get carried away looking at the table. It's always next game up for us. We look at what we can control and being process-oriented. We've been very good defensively. I think we can be better in possession. We've been very good on set pieces, so there's a lot of positives to take from where we're at but also some opportunities to improve and apply moving forward. That's the challenge as we go forward. How can we stay looking one game at a time and not getting distracted by outside noise or where we're at in the table? If we focus on training well, preparation and execution, then the table will take care of itself."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on back half of 2026 season: "A key for us will be the energy and also the way we start the second half. I think we were pretty good in the first half, but now, we need to be consistent during the 90 minutes. That's something I think we missed the first couple of months. This was a good break to reset and focus now on the second half of the season."

Stefan Lukic on recovery from injury: "I'm overly excited, especially for Saturday's game at home. I love this place. I love the crowd. I'm excited to be back. I've been gone and injured for too long, so I cannot wait to step on the pitch."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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