FC Tulsa Launches Family 4-Pack for 2026 Season

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce its Family 4-Pack for the rest of the 2026 season, the perfect weekend plan that keeps both the kids and your wallet happy.

Fans get four Endline GA tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $99 making this a complete matchday experience at an unbeatable value.

The minimum purchase is four tickets with additional tickets able to be added as needed. Vouchers for the hot dogs and sodas can be picked up at the box office starting 2.5 hours prior to kickoff on matchday. Once you receive your vouchers, they are only redeemable for hot dogs and sodas at Refreshment 66 and Golden Driller Concession Stands inside ONEOK Field. No refunds and no exchanges are allowed.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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