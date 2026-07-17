Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Eastern Conference's most-decorated clubs will clash in front of a national network audience when the Hounds host Louisville City FC in a noon contest on CBS.
The teams met back on May 9 when the Hounds came away with a 2-0 win, becoming the first team to win three times at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium home. But the Hounds are still seeking their first home win against Louisville in a series where the road teams have oddly held the edge.
Albert Dikwa returns to the Hounds lineup after serving a one-match suspension for a red card, and with the returns of Guillaume Vacter last week and Sam Bassett off the bench Wednesday, the Hounds are healthier than at any point in recent months. Trevor Amann enters with a goal in each of the past two matches, and he and Bassett were the goal scorers in the previous meeting with Louisville.
The visiting side comes in with plenty of attacking firepower, as their 25 goals on the season is tied for second in the Championship. Jansen Wilson leads Louisville with five goals, while Chris Donovan has four goals and four assists to lead the team in goal contributions. But Louisville also has conceded 22 goals on the year - uncharacteristic of the reigning Players' Shield holders - placing them in the lower half of the league in that regard.
In addition to the national broadcast, which will be aired locally on KDKA, the match can be streamed on Paramount+, and the Hounds' partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the Spanish-language radio call.
Tickets for the match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office.
Match info
Riverhounds (6-6-2) vs. Louisville City FC (7-5-3)
Date: Saturday, July 18
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: F.N.B. Stadium
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Odds: Hounds +190 / Draw +230 / Louisville +125
TV: CBS (national); KDKA (local)
Streaming: Paramount+
Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter
Match hashtag: #PITvLOU
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