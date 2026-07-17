What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Pittsburgh on CBS

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC corner kick

(Louisville City FC) Louisville City FC corner kick(Louisville City FC)

This summer's FIFA World Cup has produced record television audiences in the United States.

Millions of Americans have tuned in to see soccer played at the highest level on home soil - and now the USL Championship will try to capture some of that attention this weekend with a marquee game broadcast on network television.

Louisville City FC, the reigning Players' Shield winners, travel to face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, the defending league champions.

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET Saturday at FNB Stadium in Pittsburgh, and it will air nationally on CBS - a momentous opportunity for the league to place its product before a wider audience.

"I think that true professionals raise their level when they know that the lights are the brightest," LouCity forward Chris Donovan said of the national exposure. "So it'll be a good opportunity."

LouCity has been featured on CBS before. Lynn Family Stadium hosted the league's first-ever network-televised game in May 2024, when LouCity defeated rival Indy Eleven 5-3 before 11,330 fans.

Approximately 432,000 viewers tuned in to that game, according to Nielsen Big Data - a promising number for the league's network debut.

Since then, the league has seen its audience grow over several network broadcasts, but on the heels of the most-watched World Cup ever in America - Fox reports that 120.7 million Americans had watched the action through the quarterfinal round - the USL is hoping to ride the wave of soccer-watching momentum.

"For the club, it's huge. For the league, it's really big," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "We're excited."

The two teams taking that stage, LouCity and Pittsburgh, are both title contenders, once again.

Louisville (7-5-3, 24 points) is fourth in the Eastern Conference, seven points back of the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies. Last week, LouCity also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, meaning silverware is very much on the table for the boys in purple.

Pittsburgh (6-6-2, 20 points) sits seventh in the conference, on the heels of back-to-back losses to expansion sides Brooklyn FC and Sporting JAX. The Riverhounds were eliminated in the group stage of the USL Cup.

Saturday will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. Pittsburgh took a 2-0 win over Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium on May 9.

Follow Along

- The match will air nationally on CBS, with local radio coverage on ESPN Louisville's 680 and 105.7.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Perfect in Pitt: LouCity has never lost in Pittsburgh, with a 7-0-5 record all-time against the 'Hounds in their house. The 12-game streak is a USL Championship record unbeaten run for a visiting opponent. Additionally, LouCity won a U.S. Open Cup game over Tartan Devils Oak Avalon in 2017 at FNB Stadium, making it 13 competitive games there without a loss. LouCity has more wins at FNB Stadium (8) than at any venue other than Lynn Family Stadium or Louisville Slugger Field.

Wonderful Wilson: LouCity forward Jansen Wilson is putting together the best season of his career in 2026. The 25-year-old third-year pro has scored a team-high 10 goals and tallied four assists in all competitions this season, including five goals and two assists in league play. After scoring twice and adding an assist in last week's 4-2 USL Cup win over Lexington SC, Wilson was named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Week.

Dynamic Donovan: Louisville City FC forward Chris Donovan has registered a goal contribution in four straight games, including a goal in Saturday's win over Lexington. The 25-year-old has seven goals and five assists in all competitions for LouCity, the latter tied for the team lead.

Dayes on duty: Louisville City defender Brandon Dayes will be away with the United States U-19 National Team for the game, as part of the Concacaf U-20 Championships in Mexico. Dayes will be in camp in Utah with the team, ahead of their tournament opener against Haiti on July 25. The call-up is the second of Dayes' career. Dayes has started all 16 games in which he has appeared this season, logging 1,385 minutes across all competitions while scoring one goal.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.