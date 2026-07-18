Sporting JAX Signs Canadian International Marcus Godinho

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the signing of defender Marcus Godinho, pending league and federation approval.

Godinho becomes the latest addition to Sporting JAX's roster as the club continues to strengthen its squad during its inaugural USL Championship season. In a corresponding move, Sporting JAX has transferred forward Adonijah Reid to Canadian Premier League club HFX Wanderers FC.

"Marcus is an experienced, versatile defender who has competed at a high level throughout his career," said Sporting JAX President of Soccer and Sporting Director Mark Warburton. "His experience in Major League Soccer, Europe and with the Canadian National Team will add quality and leadership to our group. We're excited to welcome him to Jacksonville and look forward to seeing the positive impact he'll make both on and off the pitch."

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Godinho developed through the Toronto FC Academy before beginning his professional career with Toronto FC II in the USL Championship. He joined Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian in 2016, making 20 appearances before continuing his career across Europe.

The 28-year-old defender went on to establish himself as a regular starter with Germany's FSV Zwickau before returning to North America with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, where he spent two Major League Soccer seasons and helped the club capture the 2022 Canadian Championship. Godinho later made 49 appearances in Poland's top division with Korona Kielce before spending time with Degerfors IF in Sweden's Allsvenskan. Most recently, he played for HFX Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League.

A natural full-back capable of playing on either side of the back line, Godinho has also represented Canada at every level, earning five senior international appearances, including representing his country at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sporting JAX thanks Reid for his contributions to the club and wishes him continued success with HFX Wanderers.

Fans can find more details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @SportingClubJacksonville across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.