Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced the addition of defender Danny Wilson to its USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.

Wilson, 34, hails from Edinburgh, Scotland and boasts years of experience playing high-level professional soccer. The defender began as a Rangers FC youth product, elevating to the senior team before joining English Premier League titans Liverpool FC, making multiple appearances in EPL fixtures.

Wilson later returned to Glasgow for another stint with Rangers. His head coach at the time was none other than Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton.

"Danny has an excellent pedigree and has demonstrated his quality at the Premier League level in Scotland and similarly in the MLS with Colorado," said Warburton. "He brings experience and leadership skills alongside his evident playing ability. We are delighted to have Danny join our ranks here in Jacksonville."

Most recently, Wilson played with Scottish club Livingston FC, also a previous stop for Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox both as a player and assistant manager. Across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, he made 36 appearances, scoring two goals.

"Danny brings a wealth of soccer experience, having featured for some big soccer clubs and in a high pressure and high performance environments," said Fox. "I'm looking forward to working with him and adding to our squad."

Wilson is no stranger to playing on American soil, as he spent six seasons with Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. He started in 125 of 136 appearances, logging nearly 11,000 minutes and scoring five goals.

"It's exciting to return to the States for this new opportunity," said Wilson. "I look forward to contributing with my new club in Jacksonville."

The veteran will bring added depth and a wealth of experience to the Sporting JAX back line as the team navigates its inaugural season in the USL Championship.

Fans can find more details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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