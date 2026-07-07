Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - After a disappointing road trip to Louisville last time out, Hartford Athletic returns to Trinity Health Stadium for a mid-week meeting against Orange County SC in United Soccer League Championship action on Wednesday, July 8th. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. ORANGE COUNTY SC
WHEN: Wednesday, July 8th, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT
HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+
IGNITE ON OFFENSE
Hartford enters Wednesday's matchup following another scoreless performance in their last outing, marking their second straight clean sheet against them. Over their last five USL Championship matches, Athletic has scored only once and has been shut out in four of those five contests, posting a 1-2-2 record during that span. Consequently, Hartford continues to sit at the bottom of the league in scoring this season, with just ten goals in 13 matches, despite boasting one of the league's best defensive starts to the campaign.
SCOUTING REPORT
Orange County SC heads into Wednesday's meeting holding down the top spot in the USL Championship Western Conference, sporting a 7-2-6 overall record (27 points). Last time out, they tied Rhode Island FC 1-1 after combining for seven goals across two prior wins. Orange County SC sits seventh in the league with 23 goals this season. Their offense is split among multiple contributors, with Yaniv Bazini (five goals) and Lyam MacKinnon (four goals) leading the team.
BEFORE THE HUDDLE
"Orange County SC is top of the West and coming off of a good result at Rhode Island FC last weekend - they don't give," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Our concentration level on a three-match week and contributions for the guys that are getting their opportunities will be the two biggest factors for us."
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026
- Rasheed Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Loudoun United FC Announces Time Change for Saturday's PRINX Tires USL Cup Match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Loudoun United FC
- Battery's Ycaza Named to Week 17/18 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Saturday Kickoff Time Moved to 7 p.m. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Semmle's Five Saves, Molloy's Two Assists Lead to Week 17/18 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Themi Antonoglou Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 17/18 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Three Switchbacks Players Named to Team of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Aboukoura Earns Back-To-Back USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Matchweeks 17/18 - Loudoun United FC
- Adrien Perez Named Player of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Settles for Point After Birmingham Levels Late at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Sacramento Republic FC: July 8, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest
- Louisville City FC Shuts out Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Athletic Extends Wheeler on Three-Year Deal
- Hartford Athletic Visits Louisville City FC Following Break
- Hartford Athletic Announces Strategic Alignment to Strengthen Connecticut's Youth Soccer Pathway