Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - After a disappointing road trip to Louisville last time out, Hartford Athletic returns to Trinity Health Stadium for a mid-week meeting against Orange County SC in United Soccer League Championship action on Wednesday, July 8th. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. ORANGE COUNTY SC

WHEN: Wednesday, July 8th, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

IGNITE ON OFFENSE

Hartford enters Wednesday's matchup following another scoreless performance in their last outing, marking their second straight clean sheet against them. Over their last five USL Championship matches, Athletic has scored only once and has been shut out in four of those five contests, posting a 1-2-2 record during that span. Consequently, Hartford continues to sit at the bottom of the league in scoring this season, with just ten goals in 13 matches, despite boasting one of the league's best defensive starts to the campaign.

SCOUTING REPORT

Orange County SC heads into Wednesday's meeting holding down the top spot in the USL Championship Western Conference, sporting a 7-2-6 overall record (27 points). Last time out, they tied Rhode Island FC 1-1 after combining for seven goals across two prior wins. Orange County SC sits seventh in the league with 23 goals this season. Their offense is split among multiple contributors, with Yaniv Bazini (five goals) and Lyam MacKinnon (four goals) leading the team.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"Orange County SC is top of the West and coming off of a good result at Rhode Island FC last weekend - they don't give," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Our concentration level on a three-match week and contributions for the guys that are getting their opportunities will be the two biggest factors for us."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







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