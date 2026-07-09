Coffey, Hartford Athletic Battle Back to Draw Orange County SC

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Thanks to a second-half brace from Barry Coffey, Hartford Athletic used a second-half surge to knot Orange County SC in United Soccer League Championship action on Wednesday night.

With the draw, Hartford earns a point in the standings and moves to 4-3-7 overall in league play. Orange County SC sits at 7-2-7 overall.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the 9th minute, Orange County SC broke the scoreless tie as Stephen Kelly secured the ball off of a cross and shot far side, giving the visitors a 1-0 edge early on.

Orange County SC doubled their advantage in the 17th minute as Ousmane Sylla shuffled through several bodies out front and fired one home in the lower box, marking a 2-0 score.

Hartford nearly cut the deficit in the 35th minute as Sadat Anaku was denied off a flurry of chances fresh off of a corner kick. In the 47th minute, Andres Hernandez sent a shot high over the goal mount.

Following a spew of chances for Athletic to continue play in the second half, Coffey dwindled Hartford's deficit to one with a long shot that rippled twine, marking a 2-1 score.

In the 81st minute, Emmanuel Samadia sent a shot high before later in the 85th minute, Hartford capitalized on a tic-tac-toe finish as Michee Ngalina tapped a header over to Coffey in the low box with Coffey sending it home for the brace.

Ngalina's assist on Coffey's second of the night marked the 30th assist of his career in USL Championship action. The hosts owned a 7-6 edge in shots on goal while Antony Siaha registered four saves in goal.

SERIES NOTES

Tonight marked just the third all-time meeting between the two teams.

NEXT UP

Hartford turns around and hosts Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday, July 11th.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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