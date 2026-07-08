Le Rouge Travel to Fort Wayne for Prinx Tires USL Cup Battle

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit City FC continues its Prinx Tires USL Cup run on Saturday night with a trip to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, visiting Fort Wayne FC.

Both clubs enter the night looking to strengthen their position in a tightly packed group featuring Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven, Union Omaha, Lexington SC, Fort Wayne FC, Forward Madison FC, and Detroit City FC.

Through three group matches, Detroit City sits fifth in Group 4 with five points (one win, two shootout losses), having opened with a 1-0 road win at Forward Madison before falling in penalties at home to Lexington SC and Louisville City. Fort Wayne, meanwhile, is still searching for its first cup win, standing sixth with one point after regulation defeats to Louisville City and Union Omaha and a shootout loss to Indy Eleven.

Louisville City currently tops the group on eight points, followed by Indy Eleven (seven), Union Omaha (six), and Lexington SC (six), underscoring how valuable every remaining result will be with only four group-stage matches on the slate for each side.

By the numbers

Detroit City comes into the night with a balanced profile in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, having created a steady stream of chances across its three Group 4 fixtures to date. Defensively, Le Rouge has been one of the stingiest sides in the competition, conceding just a single goal through regulation across those matches.

Fort Wayne has shown it can make its chances count, posting a higher conversion rate than Detroit City despite registering fewer total shots and shots on target so far in cup play. Le Rouge, meanwhile, has generated the greater overall shot volume, leaning on sustained pressure and a compact defensive structure to tilt matches in their favor even as they continue searching for a sharper edge in front of goal.

Key performers

Defender Haruki Yamazaki and center back Callum Montgomery share Detroit's cup scoring lead with one goal each, with Yamazaki's late winner at Forward Madison delivering Le Rouge's first Group 4 victory. Darren Smith and Devon Amoo-Mensah have chipped in on the creative side, each credited with one assist in the competition so far, while Kobe Hernández-Foster leads Le Rouge with three chances created.

For Fort Wayne, midfielder Taig Healy, forward Daniel Oyetunde, and forward Lilian Ricol headline a balanced scoring chart, with each player notching one goal through three cup fixtures. Playmaker Javier Armas has been central to the hosts' attacking efforts, leading the side with five shots, three chances created, and 172 completed passes.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Preston Tabort Etaka and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for Detroit City FC.

Up Next

Following Saturday's match, Detroit City FC returns home to face Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium Saturday, July 18, at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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