New Mexico United Announces Signings of Winston Starr and Fabian Mata to Academy Contracts

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is happy to announce the Academy contract signings of local talents Winston Starr and Fabian Mata. With this contract the two academy players now have a chance to play at the first team level for New Mexico United.

"It is exciting every time we have an opportunity to reward players from our academy who deserve it." Sporting Director Itamar Keinan said, "Both Fabian and Winston dedicated a lot to get here and credit to them for all their hard work. I look forward to seeing what they can do in our first team environment."

Starr and Mata both played in New Mexico United's friendly against LigaMX side Atlante FC. Starr scored the equalizer late in the match to help United get a 3-3 draw against the Mexican side. Fabian Mata will wear #58 and Winston Starr will wear #61.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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