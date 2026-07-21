Coffey Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Following a standout second-half performance in Hartford Athletic's 2-2 comeback draw against Orange County SC, forward Barry Coffey has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Coffey entered the match as a substitute in the 60th minute and made an immediate impact, scoring just nine minutes later to cut Hartford's deficit in half. The forward struck again in the 85th minute, finding the equalizer to complete the Athletic's comeback and earn a valuable point against the top team in the Western Conference.
With the two-goal performance, Coffey now leads Hartford Athletic with three goals this season.
The honor marks Coffey's first USL Championship Team of the Week selection in his inaugural season in the league.
Hartford Athletic returns to action on Saturday, July 25, when the club travels to face Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match on The Wax, WFSB.com, and ESPN+.
For the latest Hartford Athletic news and updates, follow the club on X, Facebook, and Instagram at @hfdathletic.
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