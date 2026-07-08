Ben Pirmann Named USLC Coach of the Month for June

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship announced Wednesday that Charleston Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann was named the league's June Coach of the Month.

Coach Pirmann's recognition comes after his guidance led the side to an undefeated run across all competitions in June, which was highlighted by the team's record-setting offensive output in the second half of the month.

"The award is nice for the club and shows that we're improving," said Coach Pirmann. "I think the players deserve the awards and the credit, as they're the ones that put it on the line, but it's always nice to know we're getting better."

It's Coach Pirmann's fifth Coach of the Month award of his career in the Championship. Charleston took three wins in five outings, recording a league-best 16 goals and 10.63 Expected Goals to move into second place in the Players' Shield race.

In fact, Charleston scored 14 goals in their last three matches in June, a red-hot form that saw the side take the lead as the league's top attack at the end of the month. The Battery equaled their own league record with their 14 goals in a three-game span, after previously achieving the feat in 2024 with Coach Pirmann at the helm.

Now in his fourth season as the Battery boss, Coach Pirmann passed the 100 wins mark in the USL Championship earlier this season across the regular season and playoffs while also becoming the longest-tenured Head Coach in the league.

The Championship's Coach of the Year in 2022, Coach Pirmann has recorded a 67W-27L-27D record with the Battery across the USL regular season and playoffs, posting a points-per-game average of 1.88. He has also seen two assistants move on to head coaching roles from the Battery, with Leigh Veidman now leading League One's Spokane Velocity FC and Devin Rensing at the Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC.

Pirmann believes the club's consistent drive for improvement on the field and on the sidelines has been essential to the club's sustained success over the past three-plus seasons.

"Improving as a staff is similar to the process for the players," said Pirmann. "Our coaches have incredible work ethic, a strong growth mindset, and a fierce hunger to win. This has helped everyone get better, and everyone earns the awards."

Pirmann earned the award with 100% of the ballot. The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50% of the overall vote.







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