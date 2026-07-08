Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with Pegasus Development

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new multi-year partnership with Pegasus Development.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Pegasus Development," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "Since Jose Bautista purchased the club ahead of the 2024 season, it has been our priority to partner with local, Vegas-based companies that match our ambition to deliver for our fans and community. Pegasus Development is precisely that, and we're looking forward to developing this club together over the coming years."

Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Sacramento and New York, Pegasus Development is an owner's representative and project management firm.

The firm will entitle the club's final home match of the season on Saturday,

October 17 for Fan Appreciation Night. The match will feature a special Cashman Field mini stadium replica giveaway in honor of the final game at the historic venue, courtesy of Pegasus.

"As a Vegas-born company that has worked on various sports and entertainment projects and as a long-standing fan of the sport, I am excited and honored to have my company, Pegasus Development, entitle Las Vegas Lights FC's final home match on October 17th," said Art Zargaryan, CEO of Pegasus Development.

Las Vegas will play their next match at Cashman Field against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, August 1. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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