Hartford Athletic to Visit Charlotte Independence in Quarterfinals of Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Announced by the United Soccer League Championship on Monday afternoon, Hartford Athletic is set to travel to Charlotte Independence of USL League One for the quarterfinal round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 12th, at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Hartford's quarterfinal matchup comes on the heels of a 3-0-1 run in Group 5 during the group stage. In their opening match against Rhode Island FC on April 25, Hartford suffered a 4-3 loss on penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw in full-time, earning a point in the standings. Following that match, they went on a three-match win streak within group play. This streak began with a 2-0 victory at Brooklyn FC, featuring second-half tallies from Samuel Careaga and Michee Ngalina. Next time out, Hartford dominated the New York Cosmos with a 4-1 score that featured tallies by four different contributors, beginning with Augi Williams just over ten minutes into the match. Most recently, Athletic hosted Westchester SC and held on for a 2-1 victory, thanks to a pair of first-half tallies from Barry Coffey and Williams, respectively, to earn a spot in the quarterfinal round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
"To emerge as the top team in the Northeast region again is such an honor" said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke, "We have so much to play for and this will mark our fifth knockout game in the last 12 months. Our club is growing so quickly right now, this is a fun place to be. Kings of the North."
Athletic appears in the knockout round for the second straight season following their Jägermeister Cup Championship last October.
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