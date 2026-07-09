Orange County SC Extends Unbeaten Run with 2-2 Draw at Hartford

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC remained on the East Coast following Saturday's victory over Rhode Island FC, carrying its momentum into Wednesday night's matchup against Hartford Athletic. With just one change to the starting XI, the Black and Orange once again relied on the consistency and chemistry that has fueled their recent unbeaten run, earning a hard-fought 2-2 draw to extend their streak and remain atop the Western Conference.

OCSC came out on the front foot, settling into the match quickly despite the short turnaround. Hartford applied an aggressive high press in an attempt to force turnovers deep in Orange County's defensive third, but the OC remained composed in possession. Rather than forcing the issue, OCSC patiently played through the pressure, breaking Hartford's press with quick passing combinations and intelligent movement before exploiting gaps between the lines. The Black and Orange controlled the tempo during the opening stages, creating space in the attacking third while limiting Hartford's opportunities to capitalize on its early pressure.

Orange County SC weathered Hartford Athletic's early pressure before breaking through in the 9' minute to take a 1-0 lead. Nicola Ciotta delivered a well-placed cross into the penalty area, where Stephen Kelly calmly met the service and drove a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner. Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha had little chance to make the save as OCSC capitalized on its first clear scoring opportunity.

Orange County SC doubled its lead just eight minutes later in the 17' minute. Nicola Ciotta found Ousmane Sylla with a pass inside the Hartford half, and the forward drove at the defense before beating two defenders at the top of the penalty area. Sylla finished with a low right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner to extend OCSC's advantage to 2-0.

The second goal allowed Orange County SC to take control of the match for the remainder of the first half. OCSC dictated possession, moved the ball efficiently through midfield and limited Hartford's opportunities by staying organized defensively. The Black and Orange continued to create quality attacking chances while managing the tempo of the game, taking a deserved 2-0 advantage into halftime after a composed and disciplined opening 45 minutes.

A series of second-half substitutions helped Hartford Athletic find new energy, and the hosts pulled a goal back in the 69' minute. Alex Rando punched away a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the clearance fell to Barry Coffey at the top of the box. With time and space to settle the ball, Coffey drove a low shot into the bottom-left corner, cutting Orange County's lead to 2-1. The goal was Hartford's first at home since May 9 and shifted momentum to the hosts for the closing stages of the match.

Hartford came back to tie the game in the 86' minute as Coffey gets his second of the match after receiving the ball in the middle of the box from a headed pass from Michee Ngalina, taking the shot just outside the six-yard box, beating Rando on the left side of the net tying up the game 2-2.

Both teams searched for a late winner during an entertaining finish, but neither side was able to produce the decisive goal. Orange County SC withstood Hartford's late pressure to secure a 2-2 draw, earning a valuable road point and extending its unbeaten streak to six matches.

OCSC returns home to Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, July 11, for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC is unbeaten in its last 6 league matches

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 2 0 2

HFD 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

9' Stephen Kelly - Nicola Ciotta Assist

17" Ousmane Sylla - Nicola Ciotta Assist

HARTFORD ATHLETIC

69' Barry Coffey

86' Barry Coffey - Michee Ngalina

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

32' Nicola Ciotta - Yellow Card

49' Chris Hegardt - Yellow Card

90+4' Alex Rando - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nicola Ciotta (45'+3 Ethan Zubak), Efren Solis, Nico Benalcazar, Chris Hegardt(90'+1 Josh Martinez), Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla, Lyam MacKinnon, Apollo Marinch (66' Jamir Johnson)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Joaquin Castro, Finn O'Brien, Jerome Carter Jr.

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 49% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 5

HARTFORD ATHLETIC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Antony Siaha (GK); Britton Fischer (46' Emmanuel Samadia), Jordan Scarlett, Baboucarr Njie, TJ Presthus, Abdullah Taofeek (60' Adrián Diz), Andrés Hernández (60' Barry Coffey), Sadat Anaku, Spencer Gordon, Junior Moreira, Galen Flynn (46' Michee Ngalina), Augustine Williams

Unused Subs: Enzo Carvalho (GK); Beverly Makangila,, Samuel Careaga, Head Coach: Brendan Burke

Possession: 51% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 17 | Fouls: 19 | Offsides: 4 | Saves: 4

Orange County SC v. Hartford Athletic

2026 USL Championship Match 16

Date: July 8, 2026

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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