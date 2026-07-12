Orange County SC Return to Championship Stadium with Youngest Ever Lineup

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC returned to Championship Soccer Stadium after a 77-day absence, finally welcoming fans back to Irvine following an extended stretch away from home. Featuring the youngest starting lineup in club history, OCSC delivered an energetic and fearless performance that showcased the talent, depth, and promise of the club's next generation. Although the evening ended in a 3-0 defeat, the final score did little to diminish a historic night that highlighted the strength of Orange County SC's player development pathway and the bright future of the organization.

Four young players made both their professional debuts and first career starts for Orange County SC: Joaquin Castro, Finn O'Brien, Matthew Miranda, and Liam Zubak. The match also marked a special milestone for the club, as Ethan and Liam Zubak became just the second set of brothers to appear for OCSC, joining Milan and Brian Iloski in club history.

Halftime arrived with the match still scoreless at 0-0, as Orange County SC's youthful lineup delivered an impressive opening 45 minutes against a veteran Colorado Springs side. The club's emerging talent remained organized defensively, held the Switchbacks' first-team attack off the scoresheet, and consistently disrupted their rhythm. Frustration began to show for Colorado Springs, which committed nine first-half fouls and received a yellow card while struggling to break down OCSC's disciplined performance.

Even with a reported 32% possession for OCSC, the first half was a constant parry for possession, with a majority played in Switchbacks defensive half and from constant back-and-forth open play, with four debut starters playing for the County Boys showing that they had what it takes to play at this level.

Colorado Springs broke the deadlock in the 53' minute when Yosuke Hanya found Aidan Rocha inside the penalty area. Rocha's shot took a slight deflection before slipping past Tetsuya Kadono and into the bottom-right corner, giving the Switchbacks a 1-0 advantage.

Orange County SC continued to push for an equalizer, introducing Nico Benalcazar and Stephen Kelly in the 69th minute to add fresh energy to the attack. Colorado Springs also turned to its bench throughout the second half, making four substitutions as both clubs looked to influence the match.

The Switchbacks found a second goal in the 80' minute, with a shot from Sadam Masereka sneaking past Kadono. They scored once more in the 90' minute with a low cross met by Juan Tejada.

The match concluded after five minutes of stoppage time, with Colorado Springs earning a 3-0 victory.

While the result did not fall in Orange County SC's favor, it could not overshadow a historic night for the club. Facing an experienced Colorado Springs first team, OCSC's youngest starting lineup in club history delivered a composed, fearless, and highly competitive performance, highlighted by the professional debuts and first career starts of Joaquin Castro, Finn O'Brien, Matthew Miranda, and Liam Zubak.

The performance showcased the depth and quality of Orange County SC's player development pathway, as the club's next generation held its own against one of the USL Championship's top sides. For a club built on developing professional talent, the evening served as another powerful reminder that the future of Orange County SC is bright, with its young players proving they are ready to compete at the professional level.

Orange County SC will take a well-deserved week off before heading North to face Monterey Bay FC on July 25. OCSC will return to the Champ on August 1 to face El Paso Locomotive FC for Margaritaville Night. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Â It has been 77 days since Orange County SC has played at home at Championship Soccer Stadium

Â This is the youngest lineup in club history with the average age of 20.0 years-old

Â First Professional Start and Professional Debut; Castro, Miranda, O'Brien, L. Zubak

Â Professional Debut Jerome Carter Jr.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

COS 0 3 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

53' Aidan Rocha (Assist - Yosuke Hanya)

82' Sadam Masereka

90' Juan Tejada (Assist - Steven Echevarria)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

22' Isaiah Foster (COS) - Yellow Card

69' Apollo Marinch (OC) - Yellow Card

79' Aidan Rocha (COS) - Yellow Card

90+3' Frank Daroma (COS) - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Ethan Zubak(C), Apollo Marinch, Joaquin Castro (61' Jerome Carter Jr.), Jamir Johnson, Efren Solis, Chris Hegardt (69' Stephen Kelly), Matt Miranda (69' Nico Benalcazar), Finn O'Brien, Josh Martinez, Liam Zubak

Unused subs: Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt, Lyam MacKinnon, Ousmane Sylla, Garrison Tubbs

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 37% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 5

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Isaiah Foster (46' Markhus LaCroix), Garven Metusala (46' Matthew Mahoney), Talen Maples, Aidan Rocha, Sam Williams (85' Devon Williams), Juan Tejada, Frank Daroma, Jonas Fjeldberg, Khori Bennett (63' Steven Echevarria), Yosuke Hanya (63' Sadam Masereka)

Unused Subs: Leo Styduhar (GK): Levonte Johnson

Possession: 63% | Shots: 20 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 1 | Saves: 2

Orange County SC v. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Match 4

Date: July 11, 2026

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA







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