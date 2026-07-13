Rising Concludes Prinx Tires USL Cup Play against AV Alta FC

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising concluded its Prinx Tires Cup run against AV Alta on Saturday with a score of 2-1. Forward Gunnar Studenhofft scored the lone goal in the 70th minute, but it wasn't enough to come out with a result.

"Just like in life, you're going to go through adversities but right now the most important thing is that we stay together as a team," Kah said. "Football changes quickly so it's about staying calm, working, and step by step going in the direction we need to be."

Rising went 1-3 in the cup with the lone win coming against Orange County FC back in May at 38th and Washington. The team continue the stretch of its second half of the season on July 18 against Monterey Bay at 7:30 p.m. (PT) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

PRINX TIRES CUP RECAP

Rising opened the tournament with a 1-0 road loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in April before earning its only victory of the competition with a 2-1 win over Orange County SC in May. The club was unable to build on that result, dropping its next two matches against New Mexico United and AV Alta FC to finish fifth in the group.

"In the second half we decided to pick up the momentum, drive forward at the goal, get a chance off of a bit of pressure from the youngster Jaethan Irwin and I was able to capitalize on it," Studenhofft said. "But overall, it just needs to get better from the whole team and we just keep going next game."

DOLLAR BEER NIGHT

After concluding USL Cup play, Rising shifts its full attention back to the USL Championship play. Rising returns home next Saturday to host Monterey Bay FC on the third Dollar Beer Night of the season, where the club will look to feed off a packed home crowd and get back in the win column.

"Win," Studenhofft said on being back at home in front of its home crowd. "We just need to win."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

AV ALTA- ADAM AOUMAICH, 12th minute: A converted penalty conceded by Pape Mar Boye. Aoumaich used his right foot to shoot high left from the mark.

AV ALTA- CESAR BAHENA, 32nd minute: Alta counter-attack off of a Rising corner kick from inside the box around Odunze off the right foot of Bahena low center of the net.

PHX- GUNNAR STUDENHOFFT, 70th minute: Turnover at half field, Studenhofft with the breakaway finding the lower right side of the net from inside the box with a shot off of his right foot.

NOTES

Saturday marked the first meeting between the two sides in all competitions.

Four PRFC Academy products contributed to the match.

Dominique Baji earned his first Rising start for the 2026 USL season alongside Kelvin Arase and Jamison Ping.

Phoenix Rising (1-3-0, 3 pts) at AV Alta FC (2-2-0, 6 pts)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 1 1

AV ALTA FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

ALTA: Aoumaich, 12

ALTA: Bahena, 32

PHX: Studenhofft, 70

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Moursou (caution), 24

ALTA: Pehlivanov (caution), 38

ALTA: Bahena (caution), 45

PHX: Pelayo (caution), 45

PHX: G. Rivera (caution), 65

PHX: Ping (caution), 72

ALTA: Kleiban (caution), 89

ALTA: Higareda (caution), 89

PHX: Ramirez (caution), 94

Lineups:

PHX: GK Odunze, D Biasi (Cross, 77), D Pelayo (Ramirez, 45), D Boye, D Scearce, M G. Rivera (Irwin, 67), M Moursou, M Ping, F Badji (Studenhofft,60), F Arase (Avayevu, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, M Gaydon, D De la Cruz

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 4

ALTA: GK Gonzales, D Ortiz, D Winum, D Pehlivanov, D Ortiz, M Villalobos, M Lay (Ramos, 60), M Thomas (Higareda, 45) F A. Aoumaich (Alassane, 64), F Bahena (Acuña, 75), F I. Aoumaich (Antwi, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Smith, D Pajaro, D Releford, F Anderson

TOTAL SHOTS: SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 21; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Ivan D Cristofaro

Assistant Referees: Darren Bandy, Aleh Maslianka

Fourth Official: Abdu Razzaq Juma

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026

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